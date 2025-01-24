"Get you a girl who does both": WNBA legend Sue Bird hails Aliyah Boston 'lowkey' killing both Unrivaled and broadcasting work

Aliyah Boston made her Unrivaled debut for Vinyl Basketball Club on Jan. 17, kicking off an active WNBA offseason for the Indiana Fever star. Amazingly enough, Unrivaled hasn't taken up all of Boston's time this offseason. Earlier this week, the two-time All-Star stepped into the broadcasting booth for a women's college basketball game just one day after making her debut in Unrivaled.

Boston joined the NBC broadcasting team to cover the USC Trojans' matchup versus the Indiana Hoosiers on Sunday. Boston's efforts impressed WNBA legend and future Hall-of-Famer Sue Bird, who reacted to the Fever forward joining the NBC broadcast on Thursday's episode of her podcast, "A Touch More."

"Props to Aliyah Boston," Sue Bird said (8:39 mark). "I watched her play one night. I turned on the USC-Indiana game the next day, and she was doing the studio work for NBC. So I mean, get you a girl who does both, that's what the kids say. But she's lowkey, like had a double-double, like getting in where she fits in."

In her WNBA debut, Boston helped the Vinyl to a win over Rose Basketball Club, scoring six points on 3-of-9 shooting, with seven rebounds, two assists and a steal. She followed that up with a much-improved performance in her second outing.

Aliyah Boston notches first double-figure scoring performance in Unrivaled career

After a relatively inefficient game in her first outing in Unrivaled, Aliyah Boston bounced back in a big way versus Phantom Basketball Club on Monday. Boston logged 10 minutes off the bench versus Phantom, leading Vinyl's reserve unit in scoring.

She notched 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting and was a perfect 2-of-2 in two trips to the free throw line. Boston was the game's second-leading rebounder with seven boards, three offensive and four defensive, along with an assist in the third quarter.

Aliyah Boston helped Vinyl to their second consecutive victory, topping Phantom 84-69 to advance to 2-0 on the young season. Boston and Vinyl will take on Laces Basketball Club on Friday night, looking to advance to 3-0 on the season.

Boston feels Unrivaled will help her development as she approaches her third WNBA season, crediting the 3x3 format for "allowing her to work in space" and "feel confident" in the aspects of her game she's worked on so far this offseason.

