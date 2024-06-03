Gilbert Arena's ex-wife Laura Govan backs Monica McNutt slamming Stephen A. Smith over Caitlin Clark debate

Caitlin Clark has drawn a lot of attention to the WNBA ever since being drafted last month. The former Iowa Hawkeyes star carries high expectations after all she accomplished in college. Even so, she's been linked with multiple controversies during the first three weeks of her young career.

She's had a more than decent debut in the league, but some of her peers and analysts have attacked her without apparent reason. On Monday's edition of ESPN's "First Take," Monica McNutt starred in a heated debate with Stephen A. Smith, "respectfully" calling him out for not giving the WNBA the same attention over the years that he's given the league this season.

When Smith boasted that "First Take" talked about the WNBA the most, McNutt, a former women's basketball player at Georgetown, clapped back by telling him he could have covered the league this intensely about three years ago.

“Stephen A., respectfully, with your platform, you could have been doing this three years ago if you wanted to,” McNutt said.

McNutt was supported by Gilbert Arenas' ex-wife, Laura Govan, who celebrated that somebody "finally" spoke the words.

The WNBA has gotten a lot of attention this year compared to previous seasons. The addition of Caitlin Clark and her fellow rookies Angel Reese, Cameron Brink and more has led plenty of fans to pay more attention to the competition.

Matt Barnes calls out Caitlin Clark's teammates over Chennedy Carter incident

While Monica McNutt explained that Caitlin Clark doesn't deserve any special treatment for being a rookie, Matt Barnes condemned her teammates for leaving her alone after Chennedy Carter pushed her on Saturday.

"Caitlin Clark, she got cheap-shotted against the Sky," Barnes said on Sunday. "Throughout the season, she's been getting beat up. Hard screens, elbows, knocked down. It is what it is. She's not the first. She won't be the last.

"My issue and my question is where the f*** are her teammates at? Where are y'all at? Where are the rest of the Indiana Fever at?"

