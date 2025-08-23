"Girl gang getting bigger" - Sophie Cunningham drops heartfelt reaction to sister Lindsay Cunningham's adorable photo with her newborn

  • home icon
By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Aug 23, 2025 03:51 GMT
Sophie Cunningham reacted to sister Lindsay post with her daughters [Picture Credit: Getty, IG/@linds_cham]
Sophie Cunningham was ruled out of the 2025 season with a torn MCL. While it was heartbreaking for the Indiana Fever guard, she received some exciting family news, as the WNBA star became an aunt for the second time.

Sophie's elder sister, Lindsey, made the announcement on social media. In an adorable post, Lindsey posted a series of pictures, including both her daughters in one frame. One of the pictures featured Lindsey and her husband adorably holding their children.

"the sweetest addition to our girl gang: Pippy Clarke Hudson 💜 thank you Jesus for these sisters!!!," Lindsey wrote in the caption.
Cunningham reacted to the exciting family news with four words, followed by a "love is in the air" emoji.

"Girl gang getting bigger 💕," she wrote.
Cunningham's comment

Lindsey has another daughter, Noah Hudson, with her husband. She was born last year in March.

Lindsey and Sophie Cunningham were teammates on the Missouri Tigers basketball team. Lindsey holds the school's record for highest percentage shooting (47.3) in a single season.

Sophie Cunningham's sister, Lindsay, slams WNBA after sister's season-ending injury

Sophie Cunningham was the latest name to fall out of the Indiana Fever roster for the rest of the season with an injury. During a game against the Connecticut Sun earlier this month, Sun player Bria Hartley fell on the Fever guard's knee.

Cunningham jumped around in pain while holding her right knee and was helped off the court. The team later declared that Cunningham had suffered an MCL tear and would miss the rest of the season.

Watching her sister in pain, Cunningham's elder sister, Lindsay Cunningham, slammed the WNBA for not paying enough attention to better officiating.

"@WNBA maybe you should focus less on fining players for commenting on your poor officiating & more about hiring officials that are able to call a consistent game and protect your athletes. Pathetic. Praying for you @sophaller," she wrote on X.
While the anger from a family member was understandable, Sophie Cunningham later clarified on her Show Me Something podcast that she and Hartley were "cool" and that she didn't believe that the Sun player had any ill intent.

"There was no ill intent. I think it was a basketball play," Cunningham said. "I was just in the wrong spot at the wrong time; she fell. There’s no way she would go in there and intentionally try to hurt me. I have nothing but love for Bria."

Cunningham was in one of the hottest streaks of her career. In the last six games before he injury, she was shooting over 58.0% from the 3-point line.

Edited by Bhargav
