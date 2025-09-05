"Go Fever, Go Chiefs" - Caitlin Clark roots for her teams in high spirits ahead of crucial games after announcement of season-ending injury

Caitlin Clark has her eyes set on two crucial games scheduled on Saturday even in the toughest time of her basketball career. She will be watching the Indiana Fever take on the Chicago Sky in the WNBA. The other game she will have her eyes on will be the Kansas City Chiefs' season-opener against the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL.The Fever, currently sitting as the 8th seed, has three more crucial games to play in this regular season, which will decide their season's outcome. On Saturday, they are set to host Angel Reese's Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse arena.Meanwhile, Clark cheered for both Fever and Chiefs in her post on X.&quot;Go Fever , Go Chiefs!!! let’s have a day❤️,&quot; she wrote in the post.Earlier this week, Clark announced that she won't be returning for the 2025 season. She was limited to just 13 games this season with a series of injuries, including a season-ending groin injury.In what was supposed to be her MVP season, Clark averaged 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game before getting sidelined. The Fever star struggled on offense throughout the season.LeBron James and others sent encouraging messages to Caitlin Clark after heartbreaking announcementCaitlin Clark made the heartbreaking announcement on Thursday that she won't be returning this season after the injury. The basketball world, including LA Lakers superstar LeBron James, sent an encouraging message to the Fever player. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;Minor setback for a MAJOR COMEBACK!! Rest up, get healthy and be YOU! 🙏🏾🫡👑,&quot; James wrote.Clark's Iowa teammate, Gabbie Marshall, and Golden State Valkyries player, Kate Martin, showered love on the Fever star along with some encouraging words.&quot;Love you cc, I’m proud of you,&quot; Martin wrote.&quot;Love you cc!! You’re amazing boo ❤️❤️,&quot; Marshall wrote.Tyrese Haliburton's fiancée, Jade Jones, sent encouraging words to her friend as well.&quot;the best is yet to come ❤️,&quot; she wrote.Clark's Fever teammates, Sophie Cunningham (who is also out for the season with a torn MCL) and Aliyah Boston also commented on the post.&quot;Love you c❤️,&quot; she wrote.&quot;Miss you big dawgggggggg❤️❤️you’ll be back,&quot; Boston wrote.Lexie Hull not only showed love to her teammate but also assured Caitlin Clark of a stellar 2026 season.Comments on the postComments on the post&quot;Love you lots ❤️. 2026 going to be the best season yet 🥳,&quot; Hull commented.Chloe Bibby, who was also ruled out for the season earlier this month, showed love to her teammate.&quot;❤️‍🩹Big love twin,&quot; she wrote.The Fever will hope for a resurgent Caitlin Clark when she steps on the court next season.