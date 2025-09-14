Golden State Valkyries vs Minnesota Lynx Player Stats and Box Score (Sep. 14) | Game 1, 2025 WNBA Playoffs

Golden State Valkyries vs Minnesota Lynx was the opening game of the 2025 WNBA playoffs. The top team in the league, led by MVP candidate Napheesa Collier, was met with a surprise attack from the underdog Golden State Valkyries in the early minutes of the game.

Every Lynx starter struggled to put the ball in the basket in the first quarter. The Valkyries took advantage of the Lynx's struggles and took an early 10-point lead with a 17-7 score in the first five minutes of the game. Both Temi Fágbénlé and Veronica Burton led the Valkyries in the opening quarter.

However, the No. 1 team in the league made a speedy recovery with less than 3 minutes remaining in the quarter. Quick baskets from Natisha Hiedeman, Jessica Shepard and Kayla MacBride cut the lead to just 4 points. But the Valkyries answered right back, taking a 7-point lead at the end of the first 10 minutes.

The Lynx's second quarter performance was testament to their elite roster and why they were the best team in the league. Behind McBride and Hiedeman, they outscored the Valkyries by 17-5 in the first 7 minutes.

The Lynx outscored the Valkyries by 12-26 in the quarter with a 40-47 score. Collier and McBride led the scoring for the Lynx with 11 and 14 points.

Golden State Valkyries vs Minnesota Lynx Player Stats and Box Score

Golden State Valkyries

M

Player PTS REB AST FG 3-PT FG STL PF Janelle Salaun 8 Cecilia Zandalasini 10 Temi Fágbénlé 12 Kaila Charles 0 Veronica Burton 10 Laeticia Amihere 6 Monique Billings Kaitlyn Chen Tiffany Hayes Kate Martin Kayla Thornton

innesota Lynx

Player PTS REB AST FG 3-PT FG STL PF Bridget Carleton 2 Napheesa Collier 11 Alanna Smith 5 Kayla McBride 14 Courtney Williams 0 DiJonai Carrington 6 Natisha Hiedeman 9 Maria Kliundikova Anastasiia Olairi Kosu Jessica Shepard Jaylyn Sherrod

