  • Golden State Valkyries vs Minnesota Lynx Player Stats and Box Score (Sep. 14) | Game 1, 2025 WNBA Playoffs

Golden State Valkyries vs Minnesota Lynx Player Stats and Box Score (Sep. 14) | Game 1, 2025 WNBA Playoffs

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Sep 14, 2025 18:01 GMT
Golden State Valkyries v Minnesota Lynx - Source: Getty
Golden State Valkyries v Minnesota Lynx Player Stats and Box Score Game 1, 2025 WNBA Playoffs (Sep. 14) [Picture Credit: Getty]

Golden State Valkyries vs Minnesota Lynx was the opening game of the 2025 WNBA playoffs. The top team in the league, led by MVP candidate Napheesa Collier, was met with a surprise attack from the underdog Golden State Valkyries in the early minutes of the game.

Every Lynx starter struggled to put the ball in the basket in the first quarter. The Valkyries took advantage of the Lynx's struggles and took an early 10-point lead with a 17-7 score in the first five minutes of the game. Both Temi Fágbénlé and Veronica Burton led the Valkyries in the opening quarter.

However, the No. 1 team in the league made a speedy recovery with less than 3 minutes remaining in the quarter. Quick baskets from Natisha Hiedeman, Jessica Shepard and Kayla MacBride cut the lead to just 4 points. But the Valkyries answered right back, taking a 7-point lead at the end of the first 10 minutes.

The Lynx's second quarter performance was testament to their elite roster and why they were the best team in the league. Behind McBride and Hiedeman, they outscored the Valkyries by 17-5 in the first 7 minutes.

The Lynx outscored the Valkyries by 12-26 in the quarter with a 40-47 score. Collier and McBride led the scoring for the Lynx with 11 and 14 points.

Golden State Valkyries vs Minnesota Lynx Player Stats and Box Score

Golden State Valkyries

M

PlayerPTSREBASTFG3-PT FGSTLPF
Janelle Salaun8
Cecilia Zandalasini10
Temi Fágbénlé12
Kaila Charles0
Veronica Burton10
Laeticia Amihere6
Monique Billings
Kaitlyn Chen
Tiffany Hayes
Kate Martin
Kayla Thornton
innesota Lynx

PlayerPTSREBASTFG3-PT FGSTLPF
Bridget Carleton2
Napheesa Collier11
Alanna Smith5
Kayla McBride14
Courtney Williams0
DiJonai Carrington6
Natisha Hiedeman9
Maria Kliundikova
Anastasiia Olairi Kosu
Jessica Shepard
Jaylyn Sherrod
