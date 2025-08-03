  • home icon
  "Got Caitlin crashing out" - WNBA fans react to Caitlin Clark getting irate at referees for missed call

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 03, 2025 21:27 GMT
Indiana Fever v Seattle Storm - Source: Getty
NBA fans reacted to Caitlin Clark getting irate at referees for missed call [Picture Credit: Getty]

WNBA fans reacted to Caitlin Clark getting furious at an official during the game between the Indiana Fever and the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday. In a video that went viral on the internet, the Fever star was seen yelling at the referee for an apparent missed call against the Storm.

The incident happened in the first quarter, with the Fever leading 17-15, with less than three minutes remaining on the clock. Clark was out of her seat, apparently saying to the referee, "You were right in front of her."

Reacting to the post, a fan hilariously wrote that the game official was tiring out the Fever star.

"These refs got Caitlin crashing out 😭," the fan wrote.
Another fan said the foul actually happened when Kelsey Mitchell was pushed during the play.

"I also don’t understand how Diggins pushed KM and nothing," the fan commented.
A fan slammed Caitlin Clark for always complaining, even if she was out.

"Even on the sidelines she stayed crying and whining," the fan wrote.
One of the Indiana Fever fans sided with the referee, writing:

"Hey CC, as a Fever fan, it was the right call.🤷🏾‍♂️."
A fan joked that Clark was just in line for another technical foul of the season.

"Just waiting for her to get a tech from the bench 🤣", the fan wrote.
One of the fans suggested that the WNBA refs were Clark's biggest enemies.

"Refs are bigger enemy to CC than Carrington," they wrote.
Fever coach Stephanie White provides big update on Caitlin Clark's injury

Caitlin Clark is expected to return to action in the second week of this month. However, there has been barely any substantial detail provided by the Indiana Fever about her right groin injury and her potential return date.

Before the game against the Storm on Sunday, coach Stephanie White provided a big update on Clark's potential return. White's response to Clark's recovery didn't appear like the star player was going to return anytime soon.

"I know she wants to be out here on the floor, we want her on the floor," White said (via Yahoo Sports' X handle). "But we are making sure that she is ready that's the most important thing."

White didn't provide any possible return date for Clark.

"You know I still don't know how far we are, we're gonna take one step at a time and then go from there," she added.
Despite Caitlin Clark not being in the lineup, the Indiana Fever have been playing perhaps their best basketball of this season. Before beating the Storm 78-74, they were the fifth seed and had won four games in a row.

Edited by Parag Jain
