"Got fined $200 for this" - Caitlin Clark trolls WNBA over fine for comments targeting refs as Fever star warns of ‘rowdy bench mob’ vs Aces

Caitlin Clark barely sat on the bench when the Indiana Fever faced the Atlanta Dream in Game 3 of the opening round. A thriller that left players like Sophie Cunniungham completely anxious was also highlighted by the Fever bench players, who became the biggest cheerleaders in the building. Before the Fever faced the Las Vegas Aces, Clark warned of a similar &quot;rowdy&quot; bench at Michelob ULTRA Arena. A picture of the Fever bench, including the injured players celebrating the series win, went viral on social media. The picture showed Cunningham, Clark and others ultra hyped up and jumping in the air. Reacting to the post, Caitlin Clark clarified the bench vibe and even took a shot at officials. &quot;Refs couldn't stop us,&quot; she wrote in one comment.&quot;Elite bench mob, she wrote in another comment. Clark later hilariously trolled the WNBA, revealing that she was fined by the league for her comments on referees. WNBA superstar refused to back down and warned of a rowdier bench when the Fever faced the Aces in Las Vegas on Sunday. &quot;Got fined $200 for this lol😂😂😂😂😂BENCH MOB WILL BE EVEN MORE ROWDY TOMORROW LETS GOO!!!!!!!!!!!!! @IndianaFever.&quot;The excitement from the Fever bench in the last few minutes highlighted the Fever's team camaraderie. Aliyah Boston's crucial bucket in the last seconds to give the Fever a one-point lead, and Lexie Hull's game-winning defensive stop, both plays saw Clark and the bench players barely able to control their excitement. Faced against the Aces, a formidable opponent with great players, the Fever will need more than cheering from Caitlin Clark. But according to reports, she is not just cheerleading, but also knocking down her opponents with her IQ. Stephanie White reveals Caitlin Clark's crucial contribution from benchIn what proved to be a brutal season for injured Caitlin Clark, the Indiana Fever star has found a way to help her team flourish in these playoff games. Clark has been with the Fever squad throughout the season, and even the playoffs, despite her season-ending groin injury. Fever coach Stephanie White revealed that Clark has proved to be a big asset for the team during the playoffs. She told The Athletic's Sabreena Merchant that she had not only been a great cheerleader for the squad, but also contributed to coaching decisions. &quot;Caitlin certainly has a great basketball IQ,&quot; White said. &quot;Her ability to communicate some of the things that she's seeing on the floor, offensively, defensive coverages, whatever it might be. Where some open opportunities are, encouraging her teammates to not pass up shots because I feel like sometimes we do.&quot;White added that the involvement of her star player with the playing squad had proved to be tremendous in the team's success.