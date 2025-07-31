DeWanna Bonner made her return to Indiana on Wednesday and was greeted with boos from Fever fans inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse. When asked directly about the hostile reception Bonner received, Aliyah Boston, currently on a three-year, $233,468 deal, didn’t mince words but stayed composed.Boston gave a measured and diplomatic response, clearly distancing herself from the booing drama. The Fever center avoided stirring the pot and kept her reaction neutral, opting not to weigh in emotionally on the crowd's reaction to her former teammate.&quot;Honestly, that got nothing to do with me,&quot; Boston said. &quot;I think DB returned because we were playing Phoenix. So that happened to be that and fans just do what they want to do but for it's about paying attention to what we have to do here and that was coming in and getting a big win, which we were able to do.&quot;Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White was also asked about the crowd's reaction to DeWanna Bonner's return. Much like Aliyah Boston, she offered a composed and measured response, choosing not to add more fuel to the fire.&quot;Yeah, I mean, I don't know anything about the reception,&quot; White told reporters. &quot;You know, I don't hear anything once I'm out on the floor.&quot;Meanwhile, Bonner struggled to make an impact in her return to Indiana. The two-time WNBA champion had a quiet night, finishing with just four points on 1 of 4 shooting from the field.Aliyah Boston comes up clutch for Fever on DeWanna Bonner's returnWhile DeWanna Bonner struggled to make an impact, Aliyah Boston completely took over in the fourth quarter, powering the Indiana Fever to an emphatic victory. The former South Carolina star erupted for 17 points in the final period, shooting 4 of 5 from the field and knocking down 9 of 11 free throws.Boston also reached a career milestone, recording her fourth consecutive double-double for the first time. She finished the game with 22 points, 12 rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes.