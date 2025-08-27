"Guess who I get to model for" - Sophie Cunningham reveals debuting unique game-day jacket crafted by Taylor Swift & Caitlin Clark’s designer

Sophie Cunningham has become one of the hottest names in the WNBA. The Indiana Fever star has not only gained more limelight for her gritty plays, but Cunningham's tunnel fits have also received a lot of praise.Ahead of the Fever game against the Seattle Storm, Cunningham made a big announcement. On her &quot;Show Me Something&quot; podcast, she told her co-host, West Wilson, that she was going to be one of the WNBA players to model for famous designer Kristin Juszczyk.Excited with the announcement, Cunningham said that Juszczyk and her brand were entering the WNBA with their fit, and she was going to rock the designer's jacket in her tunnel fit.&quot;Guess who I kind of get to model for? Kristin Juszczyk,&quot; Cunningham said. &quot;Her company, &quot;Off Season&quot; brand, like her designer, she is going to the W. So, I am gonna be one of the first W players to rock her style in tomorrow's tunnel fit.&quot;Kristin, who is the wife of San Fransico 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, got the break of her career when she made a custom Kansas City Chiefs theme puffer jacket for Taylor Swift last year when she attended fiancé Travis Kelce's game.Juszczyk also gifted a custom-made #22 jacket to Caitlin Clark when the Indiana Fever star broke the all-time college scoring record. Kristin's viral jackets have been worn by other big names like Simone Biles and Taylor Lautner.Caitlin Clark had hilarious reactions to Sophie Cunningham's sultry cowboy outfitSophie Cunningham seemed to be exploring her old pictures, and she even found one to post on her social media. The injured Indiana Fever posted an old picture from March, in an all-black cowboy outfit.She wore a matching cowboy hat, a pair of boots and a leather jacket. The WNBA player posed for the picture from behind in her matching color lingerie.&quot;back when my knee was healthy,&quot; Cunningham wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt seemed like the picture was too much for Caitlin Clark. The Fever superstar reacted to the post with two comments.&quot;Jeez Sophie,&quot; Clark wrote in her first comment.In her following comment, she hilariously made it clear that she wasn't going to like the post.&quot;Can’t like this,&quot; she added.Sophie Cunningham's another Fever teammate, Sydney Colson, also left a hilarious comment.&quot;Girl u barely showin the knee,&quot; Colson wrote.Other Fever players like Chole Bibby and Aerial Powers also reacted to the post with a series of fire emojis.Comments on the postSophie Cunningham was ruled out for the season after an MCL injury against the Connecticut Sun on Aug. 17.