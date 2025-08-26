"You barely showing the knee": Fever’s $90,000 star jokes as Sophie Cunningham channels sultry cowgirl vibe amid comeback trail

Sophie Cunningham likes to flaunt her fit body with her fashion style. On Monday, Cunningham posted an unseen picture, drawing a hilarious reaction from her teammates.Cunningham posted a picture from her photoshoot for @yatesbuickgmc in Phoenix earlier this year. Cunningham posed in front of a black GMC truck, in a matching outfit. She wore a black leather jacket, cowboy boots and a cowboy hat, pairing them with a black lingerie.The Fever had shared pictures from the photoshoot in March, posing sitting on the truck and showing off her abs. However, Cunningham's post on Monday featured an unseen image, giving a sultry cowgirl vibe.Cunningham, who is recovering from a knee injury, captioned the post with a hilarious message.&quot;Back when my knee was healthy,&quot; she wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe picture also received hilarious comments from her teammates, including Caitlin Clark and Sydney Colson. Clark posted two comments and hilariously said that she wasn't going to like the post.&quot;Jeez Sophie,&quot; Clark wrote.&quot;Can’t like this,&quot; she added.Cunningham's Fever teammate Colson, who is on a $90,000 contract (per Spotrac) posted a hilarious comment.&quot;Girl u barely showin the knee,&quot; Colson wrote.Other Fever players, Chloe Bibby and Aerial Powers, also reacted to the post with fire emojis.Comments on the postSophie Cunningham gets honest about Bria Hartley after season-ending knee injurySophie Cunningham was the third player from the Fever to be ruled out of the 2025 season. After Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald, Cunningham was ruled out due to a knee injury after Connecticut Sun player Bria Hartley fell on her knees during a game earlier this month.The on-court incident attracted a lot of rage from the Fever fans on social media, with many asking for a penalty for Hartley for intentionally hurting Cunningham. However, the Fever star put out the fire with her statement on Hartley.On her podcast, &quot;Show Me Something,&quot; Cunningham told her co-host West Wilson that she was cool with the Sun player and knew that Hartley didn't intentionally hurt her.&quot;There was no ill intent. I think it was a basketball play. I was just in the wrong spot at the wrong time; she fell,&quot; Cunningham said. &quot;There's no way she would go in there and intentionally try to hurt me.&quot;&quot;I have nothing but love for Bria, and I even told my mom, because she tweeted something, I was like, 'No, mom! I get it, but I promise you that Bria and I are super cool and she would never try to hurt me.'&quot;After Cunningham's injury, the Fever guard's mom called Hartley a &quot;disgruntled&quot; and &quot;out of control&quot; player in her social media post.