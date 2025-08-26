  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Sophie Cunningham
  "You barely showing the knee": Fever's $90,000 star jokes as Sophie Cunningham channels sultry cowgirl vibe amid comeback trail

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 26, 2025 13:47 GMT
Sophie Cunningham
Sophie Cunningham's Fever teammate pokes fun at Fever injured star in new social media post [Picture Credit: X/@IndianaFever]

Sophie Cunningham likes to flaunt her fit body with her fashion style. On Monday, Cunningham posted an unseen picture, drawing a hilarious reaction from her teammates.

Cunningham posted a picture from her photoshoot for @yatesbuickgmc in Phoenix earlier this year. Cunningham posed in front of a black GMC truck, in a matching outfit. She wore a black leather jacket, cowboy boots and a cowboy hat, pairing them with a black lingerie.

The Fever had shared pictures from the photoshoot in March, posing sitting on the truck and showing off her abs. However, Cunningham's post on Monday featured an unseen image, giving a sultry cowgirl vibe.

also-read-trending Trending

Cunningham, who is recovering from a knee injury, captioned the post with a hilarious message.

"Back when my knee was healthy," she wrote in the caption.
The picture also received hilarious comments from her teammates, including Caitlin Clark and Sydney Colson. Clark posted two comments and hilariously said that she wasn't going to like the post.

"Jeez Sophie," Clark wrote.
"Can’t like this," she added.

Cunningham's Fever teammate Colson, who is on a $90,000 contract (per Spotrac) posted a hilarious comment.

"Girl u barely showin the knee," Colson wrote.

Other Fever players, Chloe Bibby and Aerial Powers, also reacted to the post with fire emojis.

Comments on the post
Comments on the post

Sophie Cunningham gets honest about Bria Hartley after season-ending knee injury

Sophie Cunningham was the third player from the Fever to be ruled out of the 2025 season. After Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald, Cunningham was ruled out due to a knee injury after Connecticut Sun player Bria Hartley fell on her knees during a game earlier this month.

The on-court incident attracted a lot of rage from the Fever fans on social media, with many asking for a penalty for Hartley for intentionally hurting Cunningham. However, the Fever star put out the fire with her statement on Hartley.

On her podcast, "Show Me Something," Cunningham told her co-host West Wilson that she was cool with the Sun player and knew that Hartley didn't intentionally hurt her.

"There was no ill intent. I think it was a basketball play. I was just in the wrong spot at the wrong time; she fell," Cunningham said. "There's no way she would go in there and intentionally try to hurt me."
"I have nothing but love for Bria, and I even told my mom, because she tweeted something, I was like, 'No, mom! I get it, but I promise you that Bria and I are super cool and she would never try to hurt me.'"

After Cunningham's injury, the Fever guard's mom called Hartley a "disgruntled" and "out of control" player in her social media post.

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
