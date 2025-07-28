  • home icon
  "Guy didn't even move lol": WNBA fans lose it as Sophie Cunningham accidently sits on cameraman's face

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jul 28, 2025 02:09 GMT
Indiana Fever v Chicago Sky - Source: Getty
"Guy didn’t even move lol": WNBA fans lose it as Sophie Cunningham accidently sits on cameraman's face. (Image Source: Getty)

Sophie Cunningham took the court on Sunday as the Indiana Fever dominated their rivals Chicago Sky in yet another commanding performance. With the 93-78 win, the Fever became the only team this WNBA season to defeat the same opponent by 15 or more points three times. Indiana has now outscored the Sky by a staggering 77 points across their three meetings.

While the Fever’s dominance was the headline, one unforgettable moment featuring Cunningham stole the spotlight. In a now-viral clip, the Fever guard was fouled while driving to the basket and, in the aftermath, stumbled backward, accidentally landing on a cameraman’s face.

The internet wasted no time reacting. As the video made its rounds on social media, WNBA fans flooded the timeline with raw, candid and hilarious reactions to the awkward yet amusing courtside mishap.

"Guy didn’t even move lol," a fan commented.
Commented another:

A fan said:

Another said:

A user wrote:

Wrote another:

Sophie Cunningham cools down from 3-point range

Sophie Cunningham had been on a tear from beyond the arc throughout July, but her hot streak finally cooled off on Sunday. Entering the matchup against the Chicago Sky, the Fever sharpshooter had gone 18-of-31 from 3-point range over her previous six games, a stretch that earned her a spot in the starting lineup thanks to her elite shooting.

Against the Sky, however, Cunningham struggled to find her rhythm from deep. She remained aggressive, launching six attempts from long range, but converted only one.

It was a quiet outing overall for the former Phoenix Mercury guard, who logged 31 minutes. She finished with five points on 1-of-6 shooting from the field, made both her free-throw attempts and added one rebound and two steals to her stat line.

Edited by Atishay Jain
