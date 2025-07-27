Caitlin Clark showcased her playful side once again during the Indiana Fever’s training session on Saturday. The injured point guard sparked a lighthearted moment by encouraging rookie Makayla Timpson, who is on a three-year, $217,640 contract, to leap over teammate Sophie Cunningham in celebration of a long-range bucket.After Timpson nailed a half-court shot in practice, Clark was visibly ecstatic and amped up the celebration. She first had Timpson jump over Cunningham, then joined in by stepping over the former Phoenix Mercury guard herself, adding to the fun atmosphere at practice.The Indiana Fever have made it a tradition to wrap up their practice sessions with a half-court shooting contest, where players take turns launching shots from beyond midcourt. The challenge has become a fan-favorite highlight, often featured on the team's social media accounts, with winners regularly celebrated.Rookie Makayla Timpson claimed victory in the contest for the second straight time as she had earlier converted a long-range shot ahead of the Fever’s matchup against the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday. Earlier this season, Caitlin Clark also took home the win in one of these spirited competitions.Makayla Timpson has become an integral part of Caitlin Clark's FeverMakayla Timpson has shown impressive growth in her rookie season, quickly earning the trust of head coach Stephanie White and her Indiana Fever teammates. Selected as one of three picks in the 2025 WNBA Draft, Timpson is the only one the franchise chose to retain, parting ways with the other two draftees.So far, the former Florida State forward has justified the team’s faith. Her length and athleticism have been a valuable addition to Caitlin Clark’s Fever squad. Through 16 games, Timpson is averaging 2.5 points and 2.3 rebounds per game while shooting an efficient 47.1% from the field.Also read: Sophie Cunningham, Caitlin Clark and others erupt with excitement as $217,640 rookie celebrates Fever's big feat: &quot;Dawg&quot;