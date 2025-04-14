Hailey Van Lith's radiant WNBA orange carpet outfit steals spotlight ahead of rookie's draft night

Hailey Van Lith has finally arrived on the big stage. The TCU star stole the show on one of the biggest nights in the WNBA. Ahead of the WNBA draft night in New York, Van Lith arrived on the Orange Carpet in style.

The Horned Frogs star — projected as a first-round pick — looked stunning in her transformed look. She wore a bodycon mid-thigh shining black dress with full sleeves. Van Lith also donned a new side-swept hairstyle while posing for pictures.

Hailey Van Lith kept most of her focus on her game. However, after her last collegiate year, she took a big step and posed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. The TCU star was earlier hesitant and scared to pose for the camera. Van Lith's photoshoot for SI's digital cover received a massively positive response from fans.

Hailey Van Lith's draft stock went up after her gritty performance against Notre Dame last month in the Sweet 16 game. She was earlier projected to be a second-round pick; however, according to ESPN's latest Mock draft, she is a projected 11th pick in the first round.

The Chicago Sky have the 10th and 11th picks in the 2025 WNBA Draft. The chance of Van Lith teaming up with her former LSU teammate Angel Reese is becoming increasingly real.

Choked up Hailey Van Lith's dad tears up while sending a wholesome message for daughter ahead of draft night

Sometimes, the parents of sports athletes remind us what it is all about. The world can go south, but family remains the sole stronghold for any athlete.

Before draft night, Hailey Van Lith's father, Corey, sent a big message for his daughter, perhaps of a kind that she would even hear in the future if she is ever down. In the audio message posted by The Players' Tribune, Van Lith's father reminded his daughter of her strengths.

He also told his daughter to continue being the best version of herself when she takes the WNBA court.

"Your mom and I want you to take a minute and reflect on where you have come from and what you have accomplished. It's incredible. Then, after your name is called on Monday night, continue to be the best version of yourself you can be. Be relentless, be undeniable, and let the WNBA and world know you are here. And here to stay."

"Congrats, sis. I'll love you more than you'll ever know," he said before he stopped, choked up.

Hailey Van Lith's father was in attendance, supporting his daughter during the March Madness. A video of him chest-bumping Lith's boyfriend and NBA player Jalen Suggs went viral on the internet.

