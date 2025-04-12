Hailey Van Lith's NYC touchdown with boyfriend Jalen Suggs for WNBA draft has fans abuzz

WNBA fans reacted with excitement to Hailey Van Lith landing in New York City ahead of Monday's WNBA draft. After a standout collegiate season, the TCU star is expected to hear her name called at The Shade.

In a video posted by the WNBA on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), the reigning Big 12 Player of the Year was seen strolling the streets of New York with her boyfriend Jalen Suggs. Both sported casual attire ahead of Van Lith’s big night.

Several fans reacted to the clip, with some expressing surprise at seeing Suggs alongside Van Lith, while others speculated about the guard’s possible destination.

"Am I late to the show, are her and Jalen dating? B/c he keeps poppin up 😂👀," one fan commented.

"Um is that Jalen Suggs?" another asked.

"Awww jalen carrying the bags while hvl serves face 😍👏," another fan wrote.

Other fans expressed excitement for the TCU star's journey in the WNBA.

"So excited to watch HVL’s journey in the league 🔥," one fan wrote.

"@valkyries y’all know what to do," another fan commented.

"HVL you are a Golden State Valkyrie," another fan wrote.

Comments on the post

Where does Hailey Van Lith fall in the 2025 WNBA mock drafts?

Hailey Van Lith was initially projected to fall to the second round in early mock drafts for 2025. However, her draft stock skyrocketed following a stellar season.

She not only showed resilience and leadership but also took command of the game when it mattered most. Following her Sweet 16 showing, several major outlets moved her into their top 10 projections.

On Thursday, Sports Illustrated ranked her at No. 6 in its mock draft, which would land her with the Golden State Valkyries. If drafted there, Van Lith would likely have a strong case for a starting role.

USA Today’s mock draft projected her to go No. 9 overall to the Los Angeles Sparks, while Yahoo Sports predicted her landing at No. 10 with the Chicago Sky.

If selected by the Sky, Van Lith would reunite with former LSU teammate Angel Reese, who supported her throughout March Madness.

