"Well excuse me miss ma'am": Angel Reese gushes over Hailey Van Lith’s Sports Illustrated swimsuit photoshoot

Angel Reese's former LSU teammate Hailey Van Lith will appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue. The magazine's social media shared a video on Tuesday featuring the TCU star modeling swimsuits for April's digital cover.

"From court to cover, her game is unmatched...Meet #SISwimsuit’s digital star, @haileyvanlith 🏀," the caption read.

A few hours later, Reese dropped a four-word reaction under the post.

"well excuse me miss ma'am," Reese wrote.

LSU Tigers gymnast Livvy Dunne, who has appeared in the SI Swimsuit issue, also shared her reaction.

"omgggg🔥," Dunne wrote.

Hailey Van Lith was initially uncomfortable with the shoot in the given setting. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, she said:

"I was intimidated. I didn't know if I would be comfortable in that kind of setting, but I wanted to try something that I had never tried. I would regret it a lot if I let my insecurities or my reservations hold me back from it."

Angel Reese hyped up Hailey Van Lith after Sweet 16 performance

Angel Reese hyped up her former teammate Hailey Van Lith after her performance in the Sweet 16 game against Notre Dame on March 29. After Lith's 26-point performance, Reese shared a post on X/Twitter.

"HVL," Reese tweeted.

TCU trailed by a point entering the fourth quarter. However, Van Lith took matters into her own hands. She scored 12 of her 26 points in the last quarter. She scored five of TCU's first seven points.

Moreover, after a small gap, she scored five more consecutive points, leading her team to a 71-62 victory and booking a place for TCU in the Elite Eight for the first time.

Lith and her team's run ended after a loss to Texas in the Elite Eight game. Despite how it went down, Lith's overall draft stock should take a big jump. The Chicago Sky have the 10th pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, and perhaps Reese and Lith can reunite in Chicago.

