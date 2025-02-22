"He don't give a F" - Jason Whitlock lauds Heat's $4,000,000 forward for trolling Angel Reese publicly

Longtime NBA analyst Jason Whitlock was a fan of Kevin Love's comment to an Angel Reese post on Instagram. The IG account of LeBron James' Uninterrupted posted a few graphics of the Chicago Sky where she shared encouraging words. While most of the things she said were wholesome, Love saw an opportunity to be an internet troll in the comment section.

The second photo in the post features the Reese quote that went viral. The image quotes the youngster as setting a high standard for herself and her ability to "win at everything in life."

Love has been on a tear since the trade saga with his former Miami Heat teammate Jimmy Butler. The 2016 champion has used the social media platform to express his thoughts and troll the fans. When he saw the post about Reese, however, he didn't make any excuse and trolled the WNBA star.

Kevin Love trolled Angel Reese on Instagram.

On Friday's episode of "Fearless with Jason Whitlock," the analyst talked about the recent post for Reese that went viral. Before he gave his take, however, he applauded Love for trolling the former LSU star publicly.

"Hats off to Kevin Love, he don't give an F, I guess," Whitlock said.

Whitlock credited Love, as he believes someone needs to tell Reese that she may be trying to do too much whilst ignoring the more pressing issues at hand, like her layups. The analyst went on to say that the 2024 Rookie of the Year runner-up gets to live in a fantasy world with her mentality of being a winner in everything.

He said that trying to do everything could turn her into someone who's mediocre at everything.

"Eventually, you're going to lose your value," he added.

Fans defended Angel Reese after Kevin Love's comment went viral

After Love's comment spread like wildfire, some fans felt bad for Angel Reese. While most saw the funny side of it, others mounted a passionate defense of the WNBA player and trolled the Miami Heat frontcourt player back.

"A 36 yr old grown ass man speaking like this about a 22 yr old woman’s goals & aspirations is lame," a fan said.

"IDK why Love is even being paid by the Heat, he has done nothing for years & I think his posts are all lame," another fan commented.

"It’s Kevin love, who cares?" one fan said.

However, a few fans thought it was hilarious.

"Kevin Love for the win!" a fan said.

"Brutal honesty by Love😂" another fan said.

"K love been on a run lately 😂" one fan posted.

Reese has not responded to Love's comment.

