"He was wearing bad jeans though"- Cameron Brink reveals first impressions of Ben Felter from their early dates

Cameron Brink and her fiance Ben Felter met in 2021 and have been together despite the life around them having completely changed. Cameron seemingly knew that she wanted to marry her fiance Ben Felter when they went on their first date.

Ad

While discussing if she thought Felter was the love of her life on their first date, Cameron Brink revealed that Felter was the only guy she ever thought of marrying.

"Yeah but I feel like I am like weird. Like my mind always goes like okay we're gonna have like five children," Brink said. "I mean Ben is honestly the only guy I really like [knew I wanted to marry him]."

Ad

Trending

Brink went on to reveal that she didn't like Felter's jeans when he showed up for their first date.

"He's is like probably only one of my first proper dates where we went to a place, we had a picnic, it was really cute. But he stepped out of the car, I was like 'yes.' He was wearing like really bad jeans though when he walked out of the car, so I was like 'we are gonna fix that.'" [52:44]

Ad

Ad

Ben Felter and Cameron Brink started dating when she was a freshman at Stanford. While Brink played college basketball, Felter was part of the rowing team.

Cameron Brink reveals her break up with fiance Ben Felter

While it might seem like Cameron Brink and Ben Felter have had a seamless romantic relationship, the Sparks star revealed that they had also faced difficulties in the initial phase. During episode 7 of the "Straight to Cam," podcast, Brink and Sydel Curry discussed "spinning the block" with exes with Kysre Gondrezick.

Ad

The conversation originated after Sydel revealed that Hollywood star Ben Affleck was trying to rekindle romance with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. However, stating that she wasn't in support of getting back with an ex, Gondrezick asked Brink if she would do so.

The Sparks star then revealed that she had broken up with Felter when they were still at Stanford and it even became a big news on the campus. However, after being away from each other, they realized how much they wanted to be together.

Ad

"Ben and I were literally broken up," Cameron Brink said. "It was like a thing on Stanford's campus...I mean Ben knows this, I did not think we would get back together at one point...now I can truly say he is the love of my life." [51:45]

The LA Sparks star also revealed she was making preparations for her wedding and struggling with the guest list at the time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback