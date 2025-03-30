"Here for the elite content": Caitlin Clark made 'The Home Edit' girls’ days with wholesome gesture that left them speechless

Caitlin Clark has become a cultural sensation and her popularity has grown exponentially after a successful rookie season. On Saturday, the Indiana Fever star decided to make a fan's day with a wholesome gesture.

Clark followed The Home Edit's Instagram page. A girl group runs it, posting videos featuring tips, solutions and daily updates from the creators' lives. When the Fever guard followed the page, the owners were overjoyed with the gesture.

They posted a reel where one of the content creators called her partner and informed her about it. The woman on the phone was in disbelief. She then asked her partner to take a screenshot of Clark's follow notification and revealed that she was not having a good day but hearing the news turned her day around.

Clark then dropped a comment and praised the content creators' work.

"I’m here for the elite content 🔥," Clark wrote.

Caitlin Clark praises "The Home Edit's" content in her comment. (Credits: @@thehomeedit/Instagram)

Clark is enjoying the offseason before heading to training camp for the next WNBA season with her revamped team.

Caitlin Clark recalls a hilarious trick-or-treat story in an interview with David Letterman

Caitlin Clark has been open about her competitive drive and how it motivates her to be the best in whatever she does. However, not many know that Clark has been like that since she was a child.

On Monday, Netflix's X account shared a teaser for the April 8 episode of "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman" featuring Clark. Letterman asked her about her competitive drive.

The Indiana Fever star recalled when she competed to get the most candy during Halloween.

"When we trick-or-treated in Des Moines, I would be so sweaty under my costume because I was in a dead sprint from house to house," Clark said. "I had to have the most candy. That's how I operated."

She also shared that she learned to ride a bike without training wheels when she was four years old. After Clark saw her brother ride his bike without training wheels, she asked her parents to remove the training wheels on hers. Clark credited her brother for her competitive drive and said that she wanted to be like him when she was a kid.

