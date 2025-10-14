  • home icon
  "Hey Cathy, you going to Taylor's wedding?": Caitlin Clark fans jab at WNBA commissioner's alleged comments after Fever star-Taylor Swift link up

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Oct 14, 2025 00:01 GMT
AFC Divisional Playoffs: Houston Texans v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty
Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark attended the Kansas City Chiefs vs Detroit Lions game on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. With the Indiana Fever star sharing the spotlight with Swift, Clark's fans started taking shots at WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

In her exit interview earlier this month, WNBA star Napheesa Collier revealed Engelbert's statement about Clark when the WNBA head was asked about the Fever star being underpaid. Engelbert had said that Clark should be "grateful" for the WNBA's platform that had helped her earn millions off the court.

Reacting to the post, one of the fans trolled Engelbert, comparing her stature to the Fever star.

"Hey Cathy you going to Taylor’s wedding?"
"Guess who's going to the wedding."
A fan hilariously trolled the WNBA Commissioner.

"Cathy Engelbert somewhere telling someone, you see that right there. She should be grateful I gave that to her."
While the fans were flabbergasted with Engelbert's comments about Clark, a fan said that Clark was even bothered.

"She didn't give her shit. She's a generational talent who worked her ass off. Kathy should be down on her knees thanking CC for exploding her shoddy league into what it is: watchable."
A fan claimed that Caitlin Clark was the biggest female athlete in the world.

"people really think she isn't the biggest female star in the sport lol. And then they get reminded."
One of the fans laughed and called out Engelbert for her comments on the Fever star.

"I laughed out loud at this tweet 😂😂 cause the audacity of Cathy."
An upset fan called the WNBA Commissioner a "stupid bi***."

Caitlin Clark reacts as her years-old Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift marriage prophecy goes viral

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance became big news when the couple went public with their romance. Caitlin Clark, who is a big Swiftie, was on cloud nine with the dreamy union. In the same year, in 2023, Clark made a big prediction about the NFL and the pop stars' relationship.

In a video that resurfaced on the internet in the wake of the couple's engagement announcement, the Indiana Fever star had foretold Kelce and Swift's wedding.

"They're going to get married. You heard it here first," she said in the video.

Shortly after @espnw posted the video on Instagram, Clark hilariously took credit for her on-spot prediction.

"I cooked🔥happy for them," she commented.
Caitlin Clark&#039;s comment
Clark is both a Swiftie and a die-hard Chiefs fan, and no part of her would have wanted the perfect couple to break up. Now the Indiana Fever is enjoying her favorite team play with her favorite pop star.

