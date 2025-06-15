"Hold this L Angel Reese fans" - WNBA fans go wild as Caitlin Clark ends Liberty’s 9-game win streak with 32-point masterclass 

WNBA fans reacted to Caitlin Clark's firey comeback after her quad injury. The Indiana Fever star scored a season-high 32 points in a win against defending champions the New York Liberty on Saturday.

Ad

Clark ended the first half with 25 points. She was in full attack mode, scoring 14 points in the first quarter and 11 in the second. The Fever star kept hitting long-distance 3-point shots, including some from the logo.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fever fans reacted on social media. Some of the fans took the opportunity to shade Chicago Sky star Angel Reese and establish that Caitlin Clark was far better than Reese.

"Angel Reese mad as a mf rn 🤣🤣🤣 when sky play fever again?!!!" a fan wrote.

Bran Cook Em Up ‼️ @BranBran_Online LINK Angel Reese mad as a mf rn 🤣🤣🤣 when sky play fever again?!!!

Ad

"Clark is the GOAT! We all know it…..especially her hater Reese lol. The brick queen."

The Cannoli King @CannoliKing88 LINK Clark is the GOAT! We all know it…..especially her hater Reese lol. The brick queen

Ad

"Hold this L Angel Reese fans," another fan wrote.

Comment on the post

A fan heaped praise on Clark's basketball skills.

Ad

"You have a gem... She is an absolute baller ❤️."

PRUDEN NIC @prudensfx LINK You have a gem... She is an absolute baller ❤️

Ad

Some fans claimed that with Clark back from her injury, she brought back the the eyes on WNBA.

"CLARK IS BACK, WNBA IS BACK."

Sam @SamCNFTs LINK CLARK IS BACK, WNBA IS BACK

Ad

"The WNBA is back where it belongs. Caitlin Clark is back🦾🫡."

J Money @GetLive20 LINK The WNBA is back where it belongs. Caitlin Clark is back🦾🫡

Ad

A fan claimed that Caitlin Clark makes Indiana Fever the best team in the league.

"Caitlin is injured, we lose to the worst team in the league. Caitlin returns, we beat the undefeated best team in the league. That’s the definition of Most Valuable Player. 🤷🏾‍♀️."

Feverish @CC22Feverish LINK Caitlin is injured, we lose to the worst team in the league. Caitlin returns, we beat the undefeated best team in the league. That’s the definition of Most Valuable Player. 🤷🏾‍♀️

Ad

A fan boldly claimed that the WNBA Finals would be between the Fever and the Liberty.

"It’s going to be a Fever- Liberty in the Finals. They are the most evenly matched teams when comparing talent on the teams."

Lee Rempala @brewersdiehard LINK It’s going to be a Fever- Liberty in the Finals. They are the most evenly matched teams when comparing talent on the teams

Ad

Caitlin Clark and Breanna Stewart share priceless moment after Fever star's logo 3-pointer

Caitlin Clark made sure she let her return known and broke the New York Liberty's back with her stellar performance. From a scorer in the first half to being the facilitator in the second, Clark impacted the game from every angle.

However, the biggest highlight of the game came in the second quarter. With over five minutes remaining in the quarter, Clark had the ball and was being defended by the great Breanna Stewart. As if she knew the symbolism of the moment, Clark fired a logo step-back 3-pointer over Stewart.

Ad

While they were running back to the other end, Caitlin Clark was so hyped up that she kept poking Stewart excited like a little kid. Stewart also couldn't control and burst out with a big laugh watching Clark hilariously let her know.

Clark ended the game with 32 points, 8 rebounds, 9 assists, 1 steal and 2 blocks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More