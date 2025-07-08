"Hopefully I play here for a few more years": Caitlin Clark makes massive statement on future with Indiana Fever amid injury setback

Caitlin Clark spoke openly about her future with the Indiana Fever during the team’s Q&A session on Monday. Clark was asked about what the massive Nike billboard in downtown Indianapolis featuring her image stretched across 30 stories of the JW Marriott meant to her, especially after the photo went viral on social media.

The reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year gave an honest and heartfelt response, expressing her genuine desire to play in Indiana. However, it was the way Clark ended her answer that stirred buzz online as her closing remarks hinted at what the future might hold with the Indiana-based franchise.

"I'm from the Midwest, so this is one of the top places I wanted to come out of college and I feel like the adjustment has been pretty easy," Clark said. "Our fans have been amazing and (I) have amazing teammates. So I certainly love it here and hopefully I can play here for a few more years."

Caitlin Clark’s recent comments about her future with the Indiana Fever come amid a frustrating stretch as she remains sidelined with a left groin injury. The two-time All-Star has already missed nine of the team’s 18 games this season, making it a challenging campaign.

Interestingly, Clark’s latest remarks were noticeably more reserved compared to her previous stance. In an earlier interview with ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, she was far more definitive, stating that both she and Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton hoped to finish their careers in Indiana.

Fever fans react to Caitlin Clark's comments on future with Indiana

Caitlin Clark signed a four-year, $338,056 rookie contract with the Indiana Fever after being selected as the No. 1 overall pick last year. With two full seasons remaining on her deal after the current campaign, her recent comments about her future with the franchise sparked a wave of reactions across social media, leaving fans speculating about what lies ahead.

A fan said:

I still think the play style that fits her best is in golden state.

Another fan said:

She may want to, but if she gets traded or is unprotected for expansion teams she goes elsewhere. I would think they would protect her.

A user commented:

Apparently they ain't treating her well for her to switch up like that...

Another wrote:

I hope she doesn't stay in Indy forever. she deserves to be on the best teams with best players that can elevate her game not hurt it.

Meanwhile, there was encouraging news for Fever fans as Clark returned to full 5-on-5 practice on Monday. With Indiana set to face the Golden State Valkyries on Wednesday, there’s a strong possibility the superstar point guard could make her much-anticipated return to the court in that matchup.

