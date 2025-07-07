"You screwed up, plain and simple": WNBA fans fume as Carolyn Peck releases clarification after sparking controversy using Caitlin Clark's name

Carolyn Peck recently found herself at the center of controversy after making a bold on-air statement about Caitlin Clark. The ESPN analyst stirred backlash by suggesting that the Indiana Fever are "more dangerous" with Clark sidelined due to a groin injury.

Ad

Following the widespread criticism, Peck addressed the backlash on Sunday by posting a clarification on X (formerly Twitter). In a series of tweets, she appeared to walk back her earlier remarks, emphasizing that the entire Fever roster deserves respect and recognition for their contributions.

CAROLYN PECK @CAROLYNPECK LINK I did not say Caitlin Clark is not Valuable . She’s a-great player. For those who only see Caitlin, I was complimenting the rest of the team. The Fever have several weapons. Yes, they lost last night. They have lost games w her. RESPECT to the WHOLE @IndianaFever team. As a coach, if you have ever prepared a scouting report? Scout the Fever w &w/out Caitlin. What do you have to take away in both scenarios? They are different. One is not easier than the other, just different. There is a lot of talent on that team.

Ad

Trending

Social media erupted after Carolyn Peck's tweets, with fans calling her out for being “disingenuous” and accusing her of backtracking on her original statement. Many didn’t hold back, slamming the analyst for attempting to soften her stance after facing intense backlash.

"You screwed up, plain and simple Carolyn!" a fan said.

Momma Savage @Savage8243 LINK You screwed up, plain and simple Carolyn!

Ad

Another fan said:

Caitlin Clark By The Numbers @CCByTheNumbers LINK WNBA, the place for hate and dishonesty

Ad

A user wrote:

C @C038254 LINK Oh please, this is so disingenuous. You said they were more dangerous WITHOUT Caitlin, how respectful is that?

Ad

Another user wrote:

Doc Gray @DocGrayToo LINK but you did dismiss her in comparison to the rest of the team, in essence, she isn't as good as the rest. Try again but your #haterlogic is obvious!

Ad

A fan commented:

Stevemd @showbizkid12 LINK Fever had been on the bottom for a lot of years till one C Clark came along. Without her they return to the bottom.

Ad

Another fan commented:

Kim Casem @KimmmBrulee LINK You are being disingenuous now

Ad

Why did Carolyn Peck say Indiana Fever are more dangerous without Caitlin Clark?

During her controversial take suggesting the Indiana Fever are more dangerous without Caitlin Clark, ESPN analyst Carolyn Peck pointed to Clark's defensive struggles and ball-dominant style as the key reasons behind her argument.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Statistically, the Fever have gone 4-5 without Clark and 5-4 with her on the floor this season. While it’s true that other players have stepped up admirably in her absence to keep the team afloat, suggesting the Fever are better off without a generational talent like Clark is a tough claim to justify.

Meanwhile, Clark continues her recovery and is inching closer to a return. She’s been participating in individual shooting drills but has yet to be medically cleared for full-contact practice. It remains uncertain whether the two-time All-Star will make her much-anticipated return in the Fever’s upcoming clash against the Golden State Valkyries on Wednesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More