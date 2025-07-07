"You screwed up, plain and simple": WNBA fans fume as Carolyn Peck releases clarification after sparking controversy using Caitlin Clark's name

Carolyn Peck recently found herself at the center of controversy after making a bold on-air statement about Caitlin Clark. The ESPN analyst stirred backlash by suggesting that the Indiana Fever are "more dangerous" with Clark sidelined due to a groin injury.
Following the widespread criticism, Peck addressed the backlash on Sunday by posting a clarification on X (formerly Twitter). In a series of tweets, she appeared to walk back her earlier remarks, emphasizing that the entire Fever roster deserves respect and recognition for their contributions.
Social media erupted after Carolyn Peck's tweets, with fans calling her out for being “disingenuous” and accusing her of backtracking on her original statement. Many didn’t hold back, slamming the analyst for attempting to soften her stance after facing intense backlash.
Why did Carolyn Peck say Indiana Fever are more dangerous without Caitlin Clark?
During her controversial take suggesting the Indiana Fever are more dangerous without Caitlin Clark, ESPN analyst Carolyn Peck pointed to Clark's defensive struggles and ball-dominant style as the key reasons behind her argument.
Statistically, the Fever have gone 4-5 without Clark and 5-4 with her on the floor this season. While it’s true that other players have stepped up admirably in her absence to keep the team afloat, suggesting the Fever are better off without a generational talent like Clark is a tough claim to justify.
Meanwhile, Clark continues her recovery and is inching closer to a return. She’s been participating in individual shooting drills but has yet to be medically cleared for full-contact practice. It remains uncertain whether the two-time All-Star will make her much-anticipated return in the Fever’s upcoming clash against the Golden State Valkyries on Wednesday.