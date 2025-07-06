"Aging like spoiled milk": Dave Portnoy dismantles Carolyn Peck for controversial Caitlin Clark statement as Fever lose to Sparks

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy didn’t hold back as he unleashed a fiery response at ESPN analyst Carolyn Peck on Saturday. Moments after the Indiana Fever suffered a narrow 89-87 loss to the LA Sparks, without star guard Caitlin Clark on the floor, Portnoy took aim at Peck’s recent controversial comments.
Peck had stunned WNBA fans by suggesting the Fever were actually more dangerous without Clark in the lineup. Following the Fever’s defeat in her absence, Portnoy resurfaced her remarks to highlight just how misguided and poorly informed he believed they were.
"Aging like spoiled milk," Portnoy wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
In her hot take, Carolyn Peck argued that Clark’s ball-dominant style was more of a hindrance than a help to the Indiana Fever. Peck went a step further by suggesting that the team performs better with Kelsey Mitchell and Aari McDonald handling point guard duties, adding that the Fever are significantly stronger defensively when Clark is off the floor.
The ESPN analyst came under intense fire from fans and analysts alike following her controversial take on Caitlin Clark. Dave Portnoy previously admitted he had a feeling that critics would jump at the opportunity to make such claims with Clark sidelined due to injury.
Michael Jordan’s ex-teammate doesn't agree with Carolyn Peck
Michael Jordan’s former teammate Etan Thomas also weighed in on Carolyn Peck’s controversial remarks about Caitlin Clark. Thomas disagreed with the notion that Clark’s absence makes the Indiana Fever a better team, instead suggesting that her time away has simply highlighted the depth of talent within the roster capable of stepping up and delivering wins.
"I wouldn't say the Fever are better without Caitlin Clark, but I would say they are playing extremely well in her absence," Thomas wrote.
Meanwhile, there is still no official word on when Clark will make her much-anticipated return. She has yet to participate fully in team practice and was only seen doing light shooting drills ahead of the Fever's matchup against the LA Sparks.