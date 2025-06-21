"I was not expecting to be fired" - Rachel DeMita drops truth bomb on BIG3 axing over Caitlin Clark post

BIG3 reporter Rachel DeMita was fired after the league took issue with her Caitlin Clark tweets during the BIG3 game. While covering the 3X3 league, DeMita was tweeting about the New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever game on June 14.

Days after her firing, DeMita addressed the news and provided the whole story. She admitted that tweeting about the Fever vs. Liberty game was a bad decision on her part.

She also read the letter that her team received from the BIG3 league, regarding her firing. The dismissal letter highlighted the same reason for letting her go, and the league was "taken aback" by DeMita's actions.

"I did fell little bumped that wasn't any discussion prior to me being fired," she said. ...and I wasn't under the impression that those tweets would do any severe harm to the BIG3 and...and I am not making any excuses and I will take it on the chin, that was my bad, I apologise for that."

Rachel DeMita further added that she was watching the BIG3 game the whole time and not the Indiana Fever game. She was even taking interviews in good faith.

"I did the BIG3 Draft and I also did the Weekend one of the BIG3. Assuming that we were going to finish all of my contract thing that week so I was a bit blindsided I can't even lie I was not expected to be fired."

Fans react to BIG3 firing Rachel DeMita over Caitlin Clark post

The firing of Rachel DeMita by BIG3 went viral, drawing reactions from fans on social media. Reacting to the post, some of the fans blasted the move by the 3X3 league.

A fan called the move "stupid" by the BIG3 League.

"Firing Rachel Demita was absolutely STUPID! I dont CARE if she was sending a tweet while she was working...It was stupid!"

Martin Michaels @MMichaels37076 LINK Firing Rachel Demita was absolutely STUPID! I dont CARE if she was sending a tweet while she was working...It was stupid!

Another fan wrote that the BIG3 league exposed itself by firing DeMita.

"The Big 3 more like 3 bi*****. You fire DeMita over 3 tweets about WNBA, this league must be sucking if you’re concerned about that lol."

Jason W @mi5jason LINK The Big 3 more like 3 bi*****. You fire DeMita over 3 tweets about wnba, this league must be sucking if you’re concerned about that lol

A fan indirectly took a shot at ESPN's Stephen A. Smith for playing solitaire during the Indiana Fever game.

"DeMita got fired for tweeting during a game she was supposed to be covering. While someone gets to play solitaire during his covering of the game. Craziness."

TienPiece @Tien0409 LINK DeMita got fired for tweeting during a game she was supposed to be covering. While someone gets to play solitaire during his covering of the game. Craziness

Meanwhile, some fans said that Rachel DeMita's firing wasn't surprising when she was tweeting about competing businesses.

"She was promoting a competing business while on the clock. Every job on earth would fire you for this," a fan wrote.

name cannot be blank @calebisntfunny LINK She was promoting a competing business while on the clock. Every job on earth would fire you for this

A fan slammed BIG3 owner Ice Cube for the decision.

"Didn’t think Ice Cube could be a such a lil bi*** about this. #verysad."

The Surprise Conservative @biz_ful LINK Didn’t think Ice Cube could be a such a lil bi*** about this. #verysad

Given the move from the BIG3 league, a fan highlighted the hate against Caitlin Clark.

"The hate is real.."

Just01Patriot057 @Just01Patriot56 LINK The hate is real..

"Reminder: If you're at work and your job is to promote your employer's brand, focus on that. Don't promote competing brands while on the clock."

Thought Police HQ @ThoughtPolic3HQ LINK Reminder: If you're at work and your job is to promote your employer's brand, focus on that. Don't promote competing brands while on the clock.

For now, Rachel DeMita's on-court career has taken a break. However, given how much she has covered Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever and how viral the news has gone on the internet, it wouldn't be surprising if the WNBA or the Fever come to her rescue.

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More