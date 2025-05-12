"I felt honestly bad for the Cavs": Caitlin Clark calls in with blunt take after Pacers rout Cavaliers in Game 4

Caitlin Clark had the best seat in the house as she watched the Indiana Pacers dismantle the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Sunday. The WNBA star was in attendance at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the Pacers’ home showdown and Tyrese Haliburton’s squad delivered a performance worthy of the moment, giving the Indiana Fever standout a night to remember.

The Pacers took a commanding 3-1 series lead with a dominant 129-109 victory, at one point building a staggering 44-point lead and heading into halftime up 80-39. Impressed by the team’s execution, Clark called into the “Pacers Overtime” radio show after the game to share her reaction and praise the home team’s electric performance.

"It was just one of the nights where you literally could not miss," Clark said on-air. "It was Aaron (Nesmith). It was Myles (Turner). It was Pascal (Siakam). It was just one to the next. And it was just really, really fun to watch. I felt honestly bad for the Cavs at one point, but man, that was some good basketball."

Caitlin Clark was especially impressed by the Pacers’ dominant second-quarter performance, where Tyrese Haliburton and his squad completely overwhelmed the Cavaliers. The Fever phenom described it as the best quarter of basketball she’s ever witnessed as the Pacers erupted for 42 points in the period and left Cleveland reeling.

Clark has been a regular presence at Gainbridge Fieldhouse this season, frequently seen cheering on the Pacers. However, she was unable to attend Game 3 against the Cavaliers on Friday as the Fever were traveling from Atlanta for a preseason matchup.

Caitlin Clark played two preseason games for Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark returned to action on Saturday as the Indiana Fever played their final preseason game ahead of the 2025 WNBA regular season. The star point guard logged 23 minutes and 18 seconds, helping lead the Fever to a hard-fought 81-76 win at Gateway Center Arena.

The reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year delivered an all-around performance, finishing with 13 points, six rebounds and seven assists while shooting 5 of 11 from the field, including 3 of 8 from 3-point range. It marked her second preseason appearance after missing the opener against the Washington Mystics due to a minor leg injury.

Clark is set to return to the court on May 17 when the Fever tip off their regular season with a high-profile matchup against the Chicago Sky. With significant roster upgrades in the offseason, Clark is expected to play a major role in pushing the Fever toward a deep playoff run this year.

