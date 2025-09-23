  • home icon
  "I wasn't fu*king playing": Caitlin Clark's $217,640 teammate turns up the heat with blunt words amid Fever's inspirational playoff run

"I wasn't fu*king playing": Caitlin Clark's $217,640 teammate turns up the heat with blunt words amid Fever's inspirational playoff run

By Atishay Jain
Modified Sep 23, 2025
Indiana Fever v Las Vegas Aces - Game One - Source: Getty
"I wasn't fu*king playing": Caitlin Clark's $217,640 teammate Makayla Timpson turns up the heat with blunt words amid Fever's inspirational playoff run. (Image Source: Getty)

The Indiana Fever continue to defy the odds and punch above their weight even with superstar Caitlin Clark sidelined. The franchise has battled adversity all season, and despite losing five players to injury, the Fever now stand just two wins away from reaching the WNBA Finals.

After Indiana won Game 2 of the first round against the Atlanta Dream at home, rookie Makayla Timpson made a bold promise. Timpson, who is on a three-year, $217,640 contract, vowed to fans that the team would return to play at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in the semifinals.

As it turns out, the rookie wasn’t just making noise. The Fever clinched Game 3 on the road against the Dream to storm into the semis. Appearing on the latest video on Aerial Powers’ YouTube channel, Timpson made sure to remind viewers that her words were no joke.

"When I said we are gonna bring it back home for semis, I wasn't fucking playing," Timpson said.
Makayla Timpson received playing time in all three games against the Dream in the first-round series. Her best performance came in the Game 2 home win, where she posted nine points and nine rebounds. Across the three games, the rookie averaged 3.7 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 66.7% from the field.

The 6-foot-2 forward also featured in the Fever's Game 1 win against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday. She scored two points and one rebound in four minutes.

Indiana Fever fans hyped after message from Caitlin Clark's teammate

The video of Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever teammate Makayla Timpson making a blunt statement went instantly viral. Fever fans were fired up, praising the rookie’s confidence and fearless attitude.

Meanwhile, the Fever will face the Aces in Game 2 on Tuesday. Timpson is expected to log a few minutes, and with her confidence riding high, fans are hopeful she can make a strong impact.

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

