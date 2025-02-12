"I just think it's gonna be a bad fit": Fever fans up in arms as video of Caitlin Clark's angrily shoving $200,000 teammate resurfaces

Indiana Fever fans were buzzing after a video of Caitlin Clark’s heated exchange with her new teammate DeWanna Bonner resurfaced on social media. Bonner recently signed a one-year, $200,000 contract in free agency, ending her tenure with the Connecticut Sun to join the Fever.

Clark and Bonner squared off in an intense playoff series last season, where the Fever were swept 2-0. In Game 2, the superstar point guard had a fiery moment with the veteran forward, engaging in a heated exchange that culminated in Clark angrily shoving Bonner.

As the video resurfaced, fans were quick to react, sparking discussions about the past altercation and the duo’s upcoming partnership in the 2025 WNBA season.

"I get it. Bonner has connections withthe new coach. The rats were fleeing the ship in Con. I just thnk I'ts gonna be a bad fit. There is a reason why a team of all-stars (self-perceived) don't make a good TEAM," a fan commented.

"Yeah it’s going to get chippy," commented another fan.

"I didn’t get mad at her last year. Love her drive. CC and her are gonna feed families!" a fan said.

"My goat was rlly gettin spicy last season," said another fan.

"Lmaaaooo same ppl said she was getting bullied now understanding what shit talking is," a fan wrote.

"May cannot come soon enough!!!!!! I’m PUMPED To see these two together on the court. Pretty sure DB bout to be the newest de-escalation member," wrote another fan.

DeWanna Bonner reacts on the heated exchange with Caitlin Clark

DeWanna Bonner participated in her introductory press conference with the Indiana Fever on Monday. When asked about last year’s heated exchange with Caitlin Clark, the veteran forward attributed it to their competitive nature on the court.

"I think it is just two competitive players that wanna win and push their team to get over the finish line," Bonner said. "It's the playoffs, so emotions are high, Tension is high. But I couldn’t be more excited to step on the court with Caitlin."

Bonner's experience and championship pedigree are expected to elevate Caitlin Clark and the Fever next season. Her addition in free agency has significantly strengthened the Indiana-based franchise's roster.

