"I love her": DiJonai Carrington makes her feelings known on Caitlin Clark's teammate Lexie Hull's decision inspired by Angel Reese

Lexie Hull took the court on Monday to compete in Unrivaled's 1-on-1 tournament. She matched up against Rhyne Howard of the Vinyl Basketball Club. The Rose Basketball Club star, who also plays alongside Caitlin Clark for the Indiana Fever, fell short in the matchup, losing 12-7.

However, it wasn’t just her performance that drew attention but her entrance before tip-off caught the eye of DiJonai Carrington. In the 1-on-1 competition, Unrivaled players select a walkout song for their entrance. Hull chose a track by rapper Boosie, instantly sparking curiosity and intrigue from Carrington.

"Yall, we got to pick a walk out song to walk of to for 1v1. Why did @lexiehulll just walk out to Boosie- set it off I love her," Carrington tweeted.

After DiJonai Carrington took to X (formerly Twitter) and made her feelings clear, Hull's Rose BC teammate Angel Reese chimed in. The Chicago Sky superstar hinted that it was her who selected the song for Lexie Hull.

"yup! and you know who chose that for her," Reese tweeted.

Meanwhile, Carrington is competing for Mist BC in the ongoing 3x3 Unrivaled league, while Angel Reese and Lexie Hull are representing Rose BC.

How did Lexie Hull fare in 1-on-1 competition?

Lexie Hull suffered a decisive defeat against Rhyne Howard in Unrivaled’s 1-on-1 tournament. Both players struggled with their shooting, but Howard ultimately found a way to capitalize and close out the game.

Hull had a tough night offensively, shooting just 3 of 15 from the field, including 1 of 7 from beyond the arc. However, she made her presence felt on the boards, securing 12 rebounds and matching Howard’s total in that category. Meanwhile, the Vinyl BC star fared slightly better, shooting 5 of 17 from the field, including just 1 of 10 from 3-point range.

