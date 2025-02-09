Lexie Hull's mother Jaime Hull makes her feelings known after $200,000 star joins Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever

Lexie Hull's mother Jaime Hull shared her reaction to DeWanna Bonner joining the Indiana Fever during the offseason. Bonner signed a one-year, $200,000 contract in free agency and will team up with Caitlin Clark and Hull for the 2025 WNBA season.

The two-time WNBA champion Bonner expressed her gratitude to Fever fans after finalizing the deal. The six-time All-Star acknowledged the warm welcome she has received since her move to Indiana and shared a heartfelt message with the supporters.

"Yall I don’t get on here often bc this app is insanely too much sometimes!!" Bonner tweeted. "I just want to say thank you thank you for all the love I’ve received so far!! Def not unnoticed!! The love is real!! THANK YOU!! DB."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Lexie Hull's mother Jaime responded to Bonner’s message with a lighthearted remark, making her feelings clear. She jokingly pointed out that her daughter will no longer have to defend the former Connecticut Sun star in a WNBA game.

"Welcome to @IndianaFever! So happy the only time @lexiehulll has to guard you now is in practice!!" Jaime Hull wrote.

Expand Tweet

Discussing the Fever’s 3-and-D specialist Lexie Hull, the 6-foot-1 star faced a challenging task when Indiana met the Connecticut Sun in last year’s playoffs. The former Stanford star was assigned the tough job of guarding DeWanna Bonner.

Also read: Caitlin Clark shares honest feelings on Indiana Fever after 3 major free agent signings

The playoff showdown between the Fever and the Sun ended in a dominant victory for Connecticut. They swept Indiana 2-0 in the first round, bringing Caitlin Clark and company’s season to a close.

DeWanna Bonner on her decision to join Indiana Fever

The Indiana Fever made a splash in the offseason by signing three marquee free agents. DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard and Sydney Colson have all agreed to one-year deals, bringing valuable veteran leadership and championship experience to Caitlin Clark’s squad.

Bonner opened up about her decision to join the Fever, stating that her primary goal is to help the franchise return to championship contention.

"I’m extremely thankful to be joining an organization that’s on the rise and committed to growing the sport of women’s basketball," Bonner said in a release. "I’m looking forward to coming in, sharing my leadership and knowledge, and doing my part to help get this team get back to its championship pedigree."

With 15 seasons in the world's premier women’s basketball league, Bonner remains a formidable presence on the court. Though in the later stages of her career, the three-time WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year continues to make a significant impact.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback