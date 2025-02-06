$200,000 WNBA All-Star makes feelings clear on joining Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever: "I’m extremely thankful"

The Indiana Fever officially announced the signing of free agent DeWanna Bonner on Wednesday. Bonner joins Caitlin Clark on a one-year, $200,000 deal, bringing invaluable championship experience and veteran leadership to the team.

After finalizing the deal, the seasoned star expressed her excitement about joining the rising Indiana franchise. She also emphasized her commitment to helping the Fever reclaim their place among the league’s elite and contend for a championship.

"I’m extremely thankful to be joining an organization that’s on the rise and committed to growing the sport of women’s basketball," Bonner said, as quoted in the release. "I’m looking forward to coming in, sharing my leadership and knowledge, and doing my part to help get this team get back to its championship pedigree.

"But, more importantly, I’m excited to get to know everyone at the organization – the front office, teammates, behind-the-scenes employees and, of course, the fans! I can’t wait to see everyone at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in May."

Indiana has made a strong statement this offseason by securing three marquee free agents. DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard and Sydney Colson have all signed with the Fever, with the opportunity to play alongside a generational talent like Caitlin Clark likely playing a key role in their decisions.

Bonner’s impressive resume speaks for itself, showcasing her winning pedigree. Throughout her career, she has claimed two WNBA championships, earned three WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year awards, and made six All-Star appearances, among other accolades.

Fever GM Amber Cox on DeWanna Bonner

Indiana Fever GM Amber Cox was ecstatic about the signing of DeWanna Bonner, showering the former Connecticut Sun star with high praise. Cox emphasized Bonner’s proven ability to excel on the biggest stages and her game-changing impact wherever she plays.

"DeWanna is one of the greatest players in the history of our league," Cox said. "She is a multi-dimensional scorer, can play every position on the floor and shines brightest in the biggest moments.

"DB’s longevity and success in the WNBA has everything to do with the work she puts in, as well as her competitive drive. She is an incredible teammate and leader and we are so excited to welcome her to the Fever."

Reflecting on Bonner’s performance, she averaged 15.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game last season while shooting 41.5% from the field.

Bonner’s championship experience and playoff pedigree are undeniable as she played in the postseason in 14 of her 15 WNBA seasons.

