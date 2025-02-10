Lexie Hull drops 1-word reaction as ex-Sky WNBA Finals MVP snubs Angel Reese in favorite teammate shoutout

Indiana Fever star Lexie Hull and former Chicago Sky champion Kahleah Copper are currently teammates in the Unrivaled league, playing for Rose Basketball Club. Their squad also features rising superstar Angel Reese, with Copper and Reese serving as starters while Hull has been a valuable asset off the bench.

Hull has appeared in seven games, earning recognition for her relentless hustle and unwavering commitment. Her energy on the court has been contagious, providing a spark that her teammates deeply appreciate.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Recently, Copper was asked to name her favorite teammate on Rose BC and instead of choosing Angel Reese, the 2021 WNBA Finals MVP selected Lexie Hull and Azura Stevens.

Hull responded to Copper’s heartfelt praise with an equally genuine reaction. She shared a video of the moment and captioned it with a heartfelt one-word response: "Awwwwww."

(Credit: Lexie Hull/Instagram)

Hull, the former Stanford standout, is making her presence felt in the ongoing 3x3 Unrivaled league. She is averaging 6.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

Also read: Caitlin Clark shares honest feelings on Indiana Fever after 3 major free agent signings

What did Kahleah Copper say about Lexie Hull?

Kahleah Copper didn’t just name Lexie Hull as her favorite teammate, but also explained why the Indiana Fever star has earned her admiration. Copper highlighted Hull’s relentless work ethic and dedication to improving her game, no matter what the circumstances.

"I'd say Lexie. I think she might be my favorite teammate-don't tell nobody," Copper said. "She just works, she come in every day, smile in her face, no complaints, like she came in one day sick smile, I was like, 'Girl, go home.'

"But I think all the things that she do and she bring, sometimes they don't come up in a stat sheet, but she's that for us consistently. I don't know if there's anybody who can every single night bring what she brings every night."

Both Copper and Hull have a crucial role to play in helping Rose BC climb the Unrivaled standings. The team had a rough start to the tournament but has gained momentum with back-to-back victories.

After beginning the season with a 1-5 record, Rose BC has turned things around, improving to 3-4 with consecutive wins. Their recent resurgence has propelled them to third place in the standings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback