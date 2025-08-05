  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Cameron Brink
  • "I love watching Megan with Klay Thompson" - Cameron Brink gushes over Mavericks star & other NBA players' budding bond with female hip-hop icons

"I love watching Megan with Klay Thompson" - Cameron Brink gushes over Mavericks star & other NBA players' budding bond with female hip-hop icons

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 05, 2025 02:22 GMT
Cameron Brink gushes over Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion
Cameron Brink gushes over Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion's relationship and other NBA Hip-Hop couples[Picture Credit: Getty]

Cameron Brink is loving the NBA romance that has been making headlines in the last few months. Last month, two of the NBA stars, Donovan Mitchell and Klay Thompson, made headlines after they revealed their relationships.

Ad

On July 11, the Cleveland Cavaliers star Mitchell announced his engagement to R&B singer Coco Jones. Just a day later, the Dallas Mavericks sharpshooter Klay Thompson made his relationship public wth rapper Megan Thee Stallion. Rapper GloRilla and Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram were also spotted together in Mexico.

Thompson made an announcement days after the rumors of his relationship started circulating on social media. Earlier this week, Megan had posted pictures from her tropical getaway, and one of the pictures had Thompson sunbathing by the poolside.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On Monday, Cameron Brink and her co-host on the "Straight to Cam" podcast, Sydel Curry Lee, discussed the trending relationships in the NBA with Miami Heat player Jaime Jaquez Jr.

"I don feel like everyone is in like a relationship right now...It's relationship season," Brink remarked. [Starts at 58:40]
"I feel like the NBA boys are trending again," Sydel Curry added.
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Cameron Brink followed up by showing love to Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion and said that she loved watching them in the social media videos. Brink also added that she loved watching her play golf with Thompson.

"I love watching Meg with Klay," Brink said. "The workout videos are so funny to me. They look so good together."
Ad

Cameron Brink reveals her mentality after injury comeback and experience of coming off the bench

Cameron Brink returned to the WNBA court after well over a year out due to a devastating ACL injury she suffered during her rookie season.

Brink made her comeback against the Las Vegas Aces on July 29 in a home game. Brink finished the game with 5 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal and 1 block. During the same episode, Brink discussed her mentality in her first game after over a year. (Start at 12:41)

Ad
"I love our coach Lynne Roberts," Brink said. "She told me to focus on defense, focus on rebounding, run the floor, the shots will find me in the offense and the rest will come. And that's like really just feels good that your coach, you know, just gives you that confidence."

Brink came off the bench and played 14 minutes in the loss to the Aces. But she said that she loved coming off the bench for a hilarious reason.

Ad
"I love coming off the bench. It's kind of nice," she said. "You kind of get a fell for the game...and like knowing I am playing behind like [Dearica Hamby] and [Azurá Stevens] like they got it. They got it covered. I will come in of you need a break, but otherwise I am gonna be clapping my cute little b*** off on the bench."

In her second game after the comeback, Cameron Brink showed why she was one of the most promising stars of the sport. She scored 7 points (all in the crucial minutes of the 4th quarter), 4 rebounds, 2 steals and 3 blocks in just over 11 minutes in a win against the Seattle Storm on Aug. 1.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Brad Taningco
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications