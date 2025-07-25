Klay Thompson confesses being "in love" with Megan Thee Stallion after impressive Golf outing: "Reaped all benefits"

Klay Thompson accompanied his girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion, for a business meeting on Wednesday in Arkansas. After the rapper finished work, Thompson took her to the Academy Sports + Outdoor course for a few rounds of golf. The Dallas Mavericks star, a known fan of the sport, had a blast.While Thompson tallied his score, he remarked to the camera:“Ever since I’ve been in love, my golf game’s reaped all the benefits.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn mid-July, Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion gave their relationship a soft launch on Instagram. Four days later, they made it official with a red-carpet announcement at the inaugural Pete &amp; Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City. The Grammy-award-winning singer/songwriter, who hosted the show, opened up about her relationship with the NBA star.Thompson, who supported the artist’s event, has been expressive of her feelings to her as well. During a chat with reporters at the dinner in New York, Thompson said his girlfriend has inspired others, particularly with her foundation.Since their red-carpet debut, Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion have been nearly inseparable. A few days ago, they shared on Instagram a video of their workout together. Despite Shaquille O’Neal predicting their relationship to end in six weeks, they seem to be going strong.Klay Thompson picked Megan Thee Stallion’s golfing outfitKlay Thompson is well-known for his exploits on the basketball court. He won four championships with the Golden State Warriors as Steph Curry’s backcourt mate. On Wednesday, he showed another side that Megan Thee Stallion greatly appreciated.In a video posted by the artist on Instagram, Thompson not only scheduled a golf date. He also picked the outfit for his girlfriend.Thompson picking his girlfriend's outfit for their golf date on Wednesday. [photo: @theestallion/IG]The Dallas Mavericks shooting guard bought pink and black skirts. He added a lavender t-shirt and a white alternative for the “Savage” hitmaker to choose from. After mulling her options, she eventually decided to match the white t-shirt and pink skirt.While they were in the shade to escape the blistering sun, Thompson praised his girlfriend’s choice of shoes. Finally, he said that he was “proud” of himself for picking the golfing outfit for the rapper.