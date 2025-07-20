"The line is six weeks": Shaquille O'Neal drops expiration date on Klay Thompson's relationship with Megan Thee Stallion

Shaquille O'Neal is the latest to weigh in on the relationship between NBA star Klay Thompson and rapper Megan Thee Stallion. On July 9, the singer-songwriter shared an Instagram photo with the Dallas Mavericks guard in the background. A week later, they launched their relationship by going out in public for dinner in New York.
On “The Big Podcast with Shaq,” the basketball Hall of Famer had this to say when asked by co-host Adam Lefkoe for a comment:
(59:02 mark)
“Six weeks. The line is six weeks.”
Lefkoe pressed and asked O’Neal if the relationship between the new power couple would last into fall. The LA Lakers legend shook his head and doubled down on his negative answer. Shaq remained adamant that the relationship between Thompson and the artist known as Megan Pete in real life would last for a little over a month.
Mike Tyson, the guest of the show, tossed in his thoughts as well. Initially, he didn’t know who Klay Thompson was before Adam Lefkoe gave him a brief background of the four-time NBA champ. The boxing legend added that Thompson needs a little “credit” for “staying power” if he manages to last for six weeks.
After the soft launch on Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram, the two attended the inaugural Pete & Thomas Gala Foundation in New York. As the host, the rapper brought along with her the Dallas Mavericks star. They have been in the spotlight since their recent videos on TikTok.
Fans react to Shaquille O'Neal’s expiration date for Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion’s relationship
With millions of followers on Instagram, YouTube and X, Shaquille O'Neal’s comments about the relationship between Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion quickly went viral.
Fans promptly reacted to his claim that the relationship between the two would not last more than six weeks:
“One question where is his woman?”
One fan said:
“Like his relationships lasted? 😂”
Another fan added:
“he should comment of basketball and the game not peoples personal stuff!”
One more fan continued:
“6 weeks is crazy to say 😂.. They are very different tho but I’m happy for my boy Klay”
Another fan reacted:
“Shaq just jealous… dude over 50 talking about another man’s relationship! Probably took his shot at her and got rejected at the rim.🤣”
Megan Thee Stallion called Klay Thompson during the gala event in New York a "genuinely nice person” who makes her "genuinely happy.” Only time will tell if Shaquille O'Neal’s prediction for the new power couple’s relationship will come true.
