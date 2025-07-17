Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion hard launch on red carpet debut rocking stunning all-black look

A week after Megan Thee Stallion featured Klay Thompson on her Instagram, the two turned heads again on Wednesday. The NBA star and the rapper debuted their relationship on the red carpet to open the inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City. Thompson came in wearing a sleek white and black suit, while the Grammy-award-winning artist wore an all-black gown.

On Sunday on Instagram, the “Big Ole Freak” hitmaker told her fans that she would host the event to “celebrate the work and impact of her foundation.” She did not mention anything about bringing the Dallas Mavericks guard with her to the occasion.

Megan Thee Stallion created the foundation to honor her late parents, Joseph Pete III and Holly Thomas. In an interview with People, she told the publication that she could feel her parents’ excitement and gratitude for hosting the event.

While the celebration was designed to honor the late parents of the artist, Klay Thompson’s appearance grabbed the headlines. According to Yahoo! Entertainment, Thompson last publicly appeared in a relationship in 2020. The then-Golden State Warriors star had a high-profile relationship with actress Laura Harrier.

Following their breakup in 2020, Thompson was rumored to have dated singer and actress Eiza Gonzalez and Coco Jones, also a singer/actress. The four-time NBA champ never acknowledged or spoke about the rumors.

Megan Thee Stallion gushes over Klay Thompson

Megan Thee Stallion softly launched her relationship with Klay Thompson a week ago. The rapper posed for photos wearing swimwear while the Dallas Mavericks star calmly basked in the scenery in the background.

When asked by People about her relationship with the five-time All-Star, the artist responded:

"Oh, we met and it was such a meet-cute, it was like a f**king movie. I won't tell you how and I won't tell you when, but it was a movie and that he's the nicest person I've ever met in my life."

A day before the gala event, basketball and entertainment fans ogled over photos of the couple going out for dinner at Carbone in New York. They left the place holding hands while cameras brightened the occasion.

Megan Thee Stallion could not be any happier with her relationship. She could not resist rushing over Klay Thompson during Wednesday’s gala event in New York.

