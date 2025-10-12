"I'm a control freak" - Caitlin Clark reveals unexpected offseason plans besides golfing in candid teammate interview

After an injury-riddled season, Caitlin Clark has officially entered the second offseason of her WNBA career. While golfing was the highlight of her first off-season, this time it might be a bit different.In a video that surfaced on social media, Clark's Indiana Fever teammate, Aerial Powers, candidly asked Clark about her love for DJing. With a firsthand experience, Powers let her fans know that Clark was, in fact, &quot;legit&quot; on AUX.Clark later hilariously claimed that she would be DJing this offseason apart from playing golf.&quot;I'm legit on the AUX... That's what I will do in the offseason, I'll become a DJ...[golfing and DJing] Those are my two hobbies.&quot;Powers also asked if she also controls AUX during family functions.&quot;I mean, not as much as in the locker room...Maybe I am sometimes a control freak.&quot;It was a tough season for Caitlin Clark, who suffered a series of injuries. However, the Fever had a successful season, taking the champions Las Vegas Aces to Game 5 despite some of their big players cheering the team in street clothes. Caitlin Clark makes a big admission about her season-ending injuryIn her second season, Caitlin Clark was limited to only 13 games. With Fever coach Stephanie White claiming that Clark was slowly making progress, the fans expected her to return for the postseason, but she shocked them with her unexpected announcement. During the Fever exit interview, Clark revealed that she didn't know that she wasn't aware that her injury had ended her season. &quot;I had a full intention of returning, and I think, in a way, that was probably positive for me, because that's how I approached every day,&quot; Clark said. &quot;It probably would have been even more devastating and crushing knowing that I was never going to be able to put my uniform back on for the rest of the season.&quot;However, the experience also gave the Fever star a better perspective on everything and made her more empathetic.&quot;Going forward down the road, if I have a teammate that's injured or hurt or going through a tough moment, I know I will always show up for them and be there for them and check in with them because it is an incredibly isolating thing, and you don't realize that until you go through it,&quot; added Clark.Caitlin Clark also said that during the offseason, she will participate in Team USA training camp for the FIBA World Cup.