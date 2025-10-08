  • home icon
  "NO WAY": Sophie Cunningham in disbelief after Caitlin Clark links up with Adam Sandler during "You're My Best Friend" tour

"NO WAY": Sophie Cunningham in disbelief after Caitlin Clark links up with Adam Sandler during "You’re My Best Friend" tour

By Atishay Jain
Modified Oct 08, 2025 04:41 GMT
"NO WAY": Sophie Cunningham in disbelief after Caitlin Clark links up with Adam Sandler during "You're My Best Friend" tour. (Image Credit: Getty and Adam Sandler/Instagram)
"NO WAY": Sophie Cunningham in disbelief after Caitlin Clark links up with Adam Sandler during "You’re My Best Friend" tour. (Image Credit: Getty and Adam Sandler/Instagram)

Sophie Cunningham seemed a bit envious of Caitlin Clark after the Indiana Fever superstar linked up with global star Adam Sandler. On Tuesday, the veteran American actor and comedian shared an Instagram post featuring moments from his "You’re My Best Friend" tour.

The latest event took place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Monday, an arena that has become Clark's home court as a member of the Fever. The basketball superstar attended Sandler's show and even shared a heartfelt moment with the renowned actor, a picture of which was posted by Sandler himself.

"Indiana! Holy cow! Great Monday hang! Can’t wait for the next one! @gainbridgefieldhouse," Sandler wrote.
Adam Sandler's post quickly went viral and had over 112,000 likes in just four hours. Caitlin Clark's fans were thrilled to see the Fever star pose for a photo with the veteran actor. Sophie Cunningham noticed Clark's photo with Sandler and left a candid two-word reaction in the comments section.

"NO WAY," Cunningham wrote.
Credit: Adam Sandler/Instagram)
Credit: Adam Sandler/Instagram)

Clark showcased a casual yet elegant look, turning heads at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The two-time All-Star wore a $295 white turtleneck cropped top with safety pin detailing, paired with blue denim jeans.

Sophie Cunningham wants to return to Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever

Sophie Cunningham joined the Indiana Fever before the 2024 season and quickly became a fan favorite during her one-year stint with the franchise. The 3-and-D specialist is a free agent heading into next season, but she expressed a desire to continue playing alongside Caitlin Clark in Indiana while also confirming that she will consider offers from other teams.

"When you've been through this type of season together, when you're invested in each other's lives outside of basketball, of course you want to come back," Cunningham said during team's exit interview.
"I'm definitely gonna be entertaining other teams, other offers, but... I've had a great time here, and I'd like to continue that. But I also think with the new CBA, there's a lot on the line."
Cunningham’s first season with the Fever was marred by injuries. She suffered two separate setbacks, with the second - a torn MCL - ending her season prematurely. The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 8.6 points on 43.2% shooting across 30 games.

