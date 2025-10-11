Veteran guard Sydney Colson opened up about her bond with Caitlin Clark after spending a season with the generational talent in Indiana. Colson signed a $90,000 deal in free agency to play for the Indiana Fever earlier this year and is once again a free agent heading into the next season.Colson connected with Clark on a personal level and the veteran star’s lighthearted, jovial personality resonated with the young superstar. The two-time WNBA champion highlighted Clark’s personality and explained how she embraced her playful side to stay connected with the team, despite multiple injury setbacks during the season.&quot;It’s a lot for a young person to be dealing with, on top of pressure to do well as basketball player, to lead your team and all of that, Colson said in a recent episode of the &quot;Good Follow&quot; podcast.&quot;So it was good to be able to see a lighter side of her, especially, unfortunately, when she was injured, you're having to adjust your mindset, you're having to get mentally tougher, because I don’t think she’d had like a bad injury before. So you're having to watch your team from the outside.&quot;Caitlin Clark and Sydney Colson spent considerable time behind the scenes as they underwent rehabilitation together. Numerous videos surfaced on social media throughout the season, highlighting the growing bond between the two players.Colson used her experience to guide Clark through one of the most challenging periods of her career. The former Iowa standout faced significant injuries for the first time and Colson helped the young superstar navigate the difficult stretch.&quot;I would be talking to her a lot,&quot; Colson continued. &quot;Make sure you're still being vocal. You don't want to lose this time with your teammates, because you're injured or sidelined, you're not still using that opportunity to lead or to grow relationships. Don't let it be a wasted season just because you can't physically contribute.&quot;Caitlin Clark missed 31 games due to three separate injuries, the most recent being a right groin strain. Meanwhile, Sydney Colson tore the ACL in her left knee during a game against the Phoenix Mercury in August, which sidelined her for the remainder of the season. She missed 14 regular-season games as well as the entirety of the playoffs.Sydney Colson reveals reason behind joining Caitlin Clark's FeverIn another segment of the podcast, Sydney Colson spoke candidly about why she chose to join Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever in free agency. The veteran guard said that her relationships with the people within the organization were the ultimate deciding factor.Looking ahead, it seems highly unlikely that Colson will return to the Fever next season. As a 36-year-old free-agent point guard coming off a recent injury, it will be interesting to see which team takes a chance on her.