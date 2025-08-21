  • home icon
  "Life is short": Sydney Colson delivers emotional message from hospital bed after undergoing surgery

"Life is short": Sydney Colson delivers emotional message from hospital bed after undergoing surgery

By Atishay Jain
Modified Aug 21, 2025 03:46 GMT
Indiana Fever v Dallas Wings - Source: Getty
"Life is short": Sydney Colson delivers emotional message from hospital bed after undergoing surgery. (Image Source: Getty)

Indiana Fever guard Sydney Colson underwent surgery for a torn left ACL on Wednesday. Soon after the procedure was completed and she regained consciousness, the veteran floor general went live on Instagram and spoke on various subjects.

While she didn’t shy away from showcasing her witty personality once again, the two-time WNBA champion also delivered an emotional message. Colson shared words of wisdom, urging people to do the right things in life, which she reminded is always unpredictable.

"Enjoy your lives. Appreciate the people who appreciate you," Colson said. "Life is short, can be, but it can also be longer than you expect. It is what you make of it. Whatever you wanna do go do it unless it’s something bad that hurts other people then in that case don't do it."
Sydney Colson signed with the Indiana Fever in the offseason via free agency with the sole purpose of helping the franchise compete for a title. She brought energy and united the team with her humor and veteran leadership. Colson fulfilled her role as a backup point guard until she suffered a season-ending injury in a game against the Phoenix Mercury on Aug. 7.

Her season came to an end after 30 appearances for the Fever. She averaged 2.4 points and 2.0 assists while shooting 34.2% from the field, including 27.7% from beyond the arc.

Sydney Colson has belief in Indiana Fever coaches

The Indiana Fever currently have four players sidelined with injuries and all four are guards. Caitlin Clark, Sydney Colson, Aari McDonald and Sophie Cunningham are out, with everyone except Clark ruled out for the season. Despite being shorthanded, Colson expressed confidence in the Fever coaches to keep the team afloat in the playoff race.

"We down to 4 players but f it, we ball. Our coaches gon find a way," Colson recently tweeted.
The Fever are ranked sixth in the league and third in the Eastern Conference with a 19-16 record. With nine games remaining, the franchise will need to find a way to stay within the top eight in the league standings.

Atishay Jain

Edited by Atishay Jain
