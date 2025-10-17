"I'm gonna cut off my leg" - Sophie Cunningham shares struggles of rehab process in latest knee injury update

In August earlier this year, Sophie Cunningham had to exit the 2025 WNBA season with an MCL injury. Two months later, the Indiana Fever star is struggling in her rehab, and she shared her struggles with her fans in her social media post.

On Thursday, Cunningham posted a video on her Instagram, expressing her frustration. In a video on her IG Story, the Fever star detailed how she had been struggling to carry out her workout as she tries to regain strength in her right knee.

"I'm just getting done with rehab. Knee rehab that I should clarify," Cunningham said. "And it was one of those days I could have kicked everyone in the face. i don't know why it was so hard today. like sometimes we are so ease right through it but today...no joke i struggled on ever single one of my [exercise reps].

"It was rough like i need to go take an hour nap and go lay by the pool."

She captioned the IG Story with a hilarious reaction.

"I'm gonna cut my leg off real quick," she wrote.

[Picture Credit: IG/@sophie_cham]

Cunningham posted another picture in her subsequent IG Story, showing off her workout outfit.

"holy red white & blue 🇺🇸," she wrote in the caption.

[Picture Credit: IG/@sophie_cham]

Sophie Cunningham was an integral part of the Indiana Fever regular lineup. However, she tore her MCL in her right knee after Connecticut Sun player Bria Hartley accidentally fell on her knee.

Sophie Cunningham had a special request for Caitlin Clark for The ANNIKA

Caitlin Clark is set to star in The ANNIKA for the second straight year. Last year, the Fever superstar highlighted the event with her presence and drew a large crowd, which also spiked the ticket prices for the event.

Sophie Cunningam, who is witnessing Clark participating in the event for the first time as a teammate, had a special request for her Fever teammate. The Indiana Fever posted a picture of Clark swapping jerseys with The ANNIKA's defending champion, Nelly Korda, announcing the return of Clark.

Cunningham commented on the post, asking Clark if she needed caddies for herself. She also tagged Lexie Hull in the comment.

"@caitlinclark22 need a couple of caddies? @lexiehulll 😏🍻," Cunnimgham wrote.

Cunningham's comment

Sophie Cunningham is arguably the most loved star on the Indiana Fever roster besides Caitlin Clark. If Clark is reunited with her two Fever teammates, it might become a major crowd attraction.

