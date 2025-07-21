  • home icon
  "I'mma always bet on myself" - A'ja Wilson jokingly claims she'd dominate Bam Adebayo in 1v1 showdown

"I'mma always bet on myself" - A'ja Wilson jokingly claims she'd dominate Bam Adebayo in 1v1 showdown

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Jul 21, 2025 01:54 GMT
AT&amp;T WNBA All-Star 2025 - Kia WNBA Skills Challenge And WNBA STARRY 3-Point Contest - Source: Getty
A'ja Wilson picked the winner between herself and Bam Adebayo [Picture Credit: Getty]

Having kept their relationship private during the 2024 Paris Olympics, A'ja Wilson and Bam Adebayo have slowly embraced the public gaze. They have been comfortable answering questions about their relationship, while also supporting each other inside and outside the basketball court.

But can her romantic relationship with the NBA star keep Wilson's competitive gene in check? Probably not. It was evident from her take on a 1v1 game against her NBA star boyfriend.

During the Orange Carpet media interaction, A'ja Wilson was asked to decide the potential winner between her boyfriend Adebayo and her.

"Me," she said.

The reporter asked her the give the score.

"I don't know," she said. "It would be a good game."
"But I am always gonna say me. I don't care who you put me up against. I'mma always bet on myself."
A'ja Wilson made her 7th All-Star selection in her 8th season. Adebayo sat courtside during the All-Star Game to support Wilson.

A'ja Wilson leaves no room for doubt about players demand in CBA negotiations

A day before the All-Star Weekend started players a few dozen players sat across the table from the league officials in Indianapolis. They stood firm on their demands from the Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiations.

However, despite long discussions, the two parties couldn't find a common ground. Players coming out of the meeting were visibly disappointed. A'ja Wilson, who arrived late, made her stance very clear about players' demands from the new CBA.

The Aces' star said that it was evident that the league was getting money, and it was only right that the players get their fair share.

"When we see the revenue, when we see things flowing into our league, we want that," Wilson said. "We are going to demand that because we see it and we see the growth. And when you see a business growing, obviously the people that are working for the business should have some say in that as well."
Wilson also highlighted the seriousness of these negotiations because of how they would impact the lives and future of the players.

"This is no moment just right now," she said. "We're talking about long-term stuff. This is a business. This is a brand. You're dealing with me, my livelihood and my future, the next generation. So we’re gonna take this very, very seriously, and I think we’re not gonna stop until they understand exactly what we want."

She also addressed the possibility of a lockout if the agreement didn't happen by October. However, Wilson added that she hoped it wouldn't come to that.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
