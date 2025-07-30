  • home icon
  "I did NOT mean to throw that so far": Fever's $90,000 guard drops priceless reaction after dildo drama steals spotlight in Atlanta

"I did NOT mean to throw that so far": Fever's $90,000 guard drops priceless reaction after dildo drama steals spotlight in Atlanta

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jul 30, 2025 03:45 GMT
(Image Source: Getty)

Indiana Fever guard Sydney Colson delivered a hilarious response to the bizarre dildo incident that unfolded during Tuesday's WNBA clash between the Golden State Valkyries and Atlanta Dream. Colson, currently on a one-year, $90,000 contract, once again showcased her comedic flair as social media erupted over the unexpected moment at Gateway Center Arena.

With under a minute left in the game, a fan threw a dildo onto the court, forcing a brief stoppage as players and officials were left stunned. Shortly after, Colson jumped in on the chaos with a playful reaction, jokingly taking credit for the outrageous moment.

"Sorry I did NOT mean to throw that so far y’all," Colson wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Sydney Colson wasn’t the only WNBA player to react to the stunning moment in Atlanta on Tuesday. Former Fever guard Erica Wheeler also chimed in, expressing her disbelief with a puzzled reaction on X.

"Aye yooooo what’s going on in ATL," Wheeler tweeted.
As for the game itself, it was an absolute thriller. The Valkyries held their composure down the stretch and executed flawlessly in the clutch, hitting key shots to secure a hard-fought 77-75 road win.

WNBA fans lose it over Sydney Colson's tweet

Sydney Colson sent social media into a frenzy with her hilarious reaction to the dildo incident in Atlanta. Colson's tweet had over 140,000 impressions and more than 200 comments in just 30 minutes. WNBA fans responded enthusiastically to her tweet, further cementing her reputation as one of the funniest personalities in women’s basketball.

A fan said:

A fan commented:

A user wrote:

Another commented:

Meanwhile, the veteran point guard is set to take the floor on Wednesday when the Indiana Fever face off against the Phoenix Mercury. With superstar Caitlin Clark still sidelined due to injury, Colson will be expected to play a key role in the matchup.

Edited by Atishay Jain
