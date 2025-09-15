"I see why yall mad" - Angel Reese's mom trolls critics trashing Chicago Sky star for attending Terence Crawford fight after playoffs miss

Just a day after the Chicago Sky's season ended, Angel Reese took flight to Las Vegas. On Sunday, a picture of the WNBA star attending the Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight surfaced on the internet. The Sky stat received a lot of heat from fans for her outfit and flying off for vacation after missing the playoffs. The Álvarez vs. Crawford game, which resulted in the latter's win, was set to stream live on Netflix. In the picture posted by the streaming service platform that surfaced on social media, Reese posed in her deep neck, all-black jumpsuit with gloves on. She also wore a pair of open-toe, knee-length boots. Amid all the backlash, Reese's mom stood up for her daughter. On X, alluding to the viral picture, Reese's mom reacted with a fire emoji and sent a message to the haters. &quot;Just saw those Netflix pics 🔥 I see why yall mad 🤷🏾‍♀️😂 #motion,&quot; she wrote. Angel Reese acknowledged her mother's support.&quot;thankyaaaaa,&quot; she wrote in the repost.It seems like Reese has already given her public support for Crawford. Before the game, she met with the boxer. In the video, Reese entered with her tall grandeur and hugged the American boxer. She also introduced her friend to Crawford. WNBA fans shade Angel Reese after Netflix picture goes viralNetflix dropped a series of Angel Reese's pictures on their social media handle. In one picture posted by the streaming service provider on X, Reese posed in front of the Canelo vs Carwford banner. However, it seems like the picture didn't sit well with the WNBA fans. Reacting to the post, one of the fans alleged that Reese had her attention away from basketball.&quot;Angel Reese doing anything BUT play basketball.&quot;techies.hl @techiesnftLINK@netflix Angel Reese doing anything BUT play basketballOne of the enraged fans slammed Netflix for promoting Reese.&quot;The amount of Reese post for a someone who's suffering a &quot;back injury&quot; in the wnba, it's mind boggling.&quot;GametimeSOSA @GametimeSOSALINK@netflix The amount of Reese post for a someone who’s suffering a “back injury” in the wnba, it’s mind boggling..A fan shaded the Sky star, missing the playoffs once again.&quot;Don’t the WNBA playoffs start tomorrow?&quot;Anti-Social @UncleRob816LINK@netflix Don’t the WNBA playoffs start tomorrow?One of the fans slammed Reese for twerking while she had a back problem and called her a loser.&quot;She doesn’t wanna be se*ualized but doesn’t herself. Can’t play in WNBA games she's paid for because of her back. But as soon as season is over she's twerked, etc LOSER.&quot;AngelaY @angelayoho1LINK@netflix She doesn’t wanna be sexualized but doesn’t herself. Can’t play in WNBA games she’s paid for because of her back. But as soon as season is over she’s twerked, etc LOSER&quot;Who’s pushing Angel Reese on the news feed. What she gotta do for this fight 😂.&quot;MAT_5OH @Torres07MLINK@netflix Who’s pushing Angel Reese on the news feed. What she gotta do for this fight 😂One of the fans had serious doubts about Reese's future in the league.&quot;Be lucky if she is even in the league next year.&quot;sidehill Gouger @WBurdick20411LINK@netflix Be lucky if she is even in the league next year.One of the fans alleged that Angel Reese quit on her team and said she was bad for women's basketball.&quot;She quit on her team. Like every team she has played for. Recently she refused to play the last few games after get in trouble for criticism of her own team. And has the nerve to show up to this? A cancer to women's basketball.&quot;🏴‍☠️ @TexasOutlaw830LINK@netflix She quit on her team. Like every team she has played for. Recently she refused to play the last few games after get in trouble for criticism of her own team. And has the nerve to show up to this? A cancer to women's basketball.Earlier this month, Reese's comments about the Sky roster became a hot topic. Reese told the Chicago Tribune that the Sky needed to recruit better players, or else she would leave for another team.