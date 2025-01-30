"I think I just died": Fans go berserk as Caitlin Clark’s friends Kate Martin and Lexie Hull nail photoshoot

Caitlin Clark's close friends, Kate Martin and Lexie Hull, recently took part in a photoshoot for a performance apparel brand. Both WNBA stars have been signed by Athleta, a leading women’s performance activewear brand under Gap Inc., as part of its Power of She Collective initiative.

Several images from the photoshoot surfaced on social media, showcasing the duo in striking poses. In one shot, Martin and Hull exude intensity with a fierce expression, while another captures them laughing together in a candid moment.

The photos instantly went viral, sparking a wave of reactions from WNBA fans. Many praised the duo’s presence, while some even brought Caitlin Clark into the conversation, further fueling excitement.

"I think I just died," a fan commented.

"beautiful pics!! love this for them even though i’m sure she’s cheering for them, the FOMO Caitlin is feeling rn is unheard of lmaooo," commented another fan.

"What i imagine they talk abt," a fan said.

"Two of my three favorite WNBA players," said another fan.

"Cait cheering somewhere in Indiana rn," a fan wrote.

"How long did it take these two to start giggling about something and break those serious looks," wrote another fan.

Caitlin Clark's friends share heartfelt moment in Unrivaled

It's well known that Kate Martin and Lexie Hull share a strong bond with Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark. Martin’s friendship with Clark dates back to their days at Iowa, while the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year developed a close connection with Hull during her first season with the Fever last year.

Currently, both Martin and Hull are competing in the Unrivaled league in Miami. The two recently faced off during Laces Basketball Club's victory over Rose Basketball Club on Monday.

A heartwarming moment between the two WNBA stars quickly went viral after they checked into the game off the bench. In the clip, Martin and Hull were seen exchanging a few words before sharing a lighthearted laugh, seemingly showcasing their developing friendship even as competitors.

