"I want to baby sit": Aliyah Boston, DiJonai Carrington & more WNBA stars pour in wishes for Emma Cannon's twin pregnancy announcement

Free agent WNBA player Emma Cannon and her partner Tia Cannon announced on social media that they are having twins. Tia posted a picture of their son Dior with a picture of the ultrasound image on his hand while he covered his face with a big smile.

The partner of the basketball player also penned down an exciting caption for the post. She wrote that they had been expecting one baby, but were surprised by the news of the two.

"✨We were expecting one little bundle of joy… but surprise — it’s TWO! 😅👶🏽. The adventure is about to get twice as exciting, and our hearts couldn’t be fuller. Let the countdown to double the snuggles begin! 🍼✨" wrote Tia Cannon.

Congratulations poured in from the WNBA community, as several of her former teammates and current basketball players congratulated the couple on the news.

Emma Cannon's Las Vegas Aces teammates Chelsea Grey and Alysha Clark sent their heartiest greetings to the pair.

"Ahhhh!! Omg!! Congratulations!!! 😍😍😍," Chelsea Grey wrote.

"OMMMGGGGGGG😍😍😍😍❤️❤️," Alysha Clark wrote.

Congratulating the couple, Indiana Fever player Aliyah Boston hilariously said that she wanted to babysit their children.

"OH MY GOODNESS CONGRATSS🥹🥹, " Boston wrote.

"I want to baby sit🙋🏾‍♀️🙋🏾‍♀️."

Excited by the news, LA Sparks star Dearica Hamby also dropped a few congratulatory comments on the post.

"LETS GOOOOOOOOOO," Hamby wrote.

"Congratulations ❤️."

Cannon's Las Vegas Aces teammate Jackie Young also congratulated her in the comment section.

"Congrats!!❤️❤️," Young wrote.

Connecticut Sun star and the 2024 Most Improved Player DiJonai Carrington and her girlfriend Nalyssa Smith also sent their greetings.

"Awwwwww!!!!🥺🥺🥺😍 congratulations!!!" Carrington wrote.

"congratsss familyyyy 🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹," Smith wrote.

Two-time WNBA champion Sydney Colson also congratulated her.

"Omgggg congratulations y’all!! 👏🏾👏🏾🎊🖤," Sydney Colson wrote.

Indiana Fever player Lexie Hull and Connecticut Sun veteran DeWanna Bonner also commented on Cannon's post.

"Congrats congrats congrats!!!" Lexie Hull wrote.

"😍😍😍," Bonner reacted.

Dallas Wings center Kalani Brown also dropped a few comments.

"awwww😍😍😍😍," Brown wrote.

"Congratulations 🥹🥹."

WNBA star DiJonai Carrington sends a lovely message for girlfriend NaLyssa Smith

DiJonai Carrington and dozens of WNBA players are getting ready to participate in the inaugural "Unrivaled" league. However, Carrington's girlfriend and Indiana Fever player NaLyssa Smith traveled to China to play basketball in the Chinese league.

Separated by thousands of miles and on different continents, Carrington posted a picture with Smith on her IG story. She wrote in the caption that while they are used to the long-distance relationship, being thousands of miles away is hitting her differently.

"We're used to long distance ofc, but this time it's a 15 hour time difference & we're 6,500 miles apart," Carrington wrote below her IG story.

"I miss you lovebug."

Carrington and Smith have been together since they played at Baylor University. However, once they joined the WNBA, they were drafted by different teams. Carrington plays for the Sun and Smith plays for the Fever.

