"I don't want the smoke": Patrick Beverley's podcast co-host issues sarcastic apologies to Angel Reese after viral mockery

Patrick Beverley's podcast co-host Adam Ferrone issued a rather sarcastic apology to WNBA star Angel Reese after taking heat from the Chicago Sky forward's fans over his comments on the fame that she has been getting.

On the March 19, 2025 episode of "The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone," Ferrone shared that he is not going to talk bad about Reese lest he find himself on the receiving end of the ire of her followers.

"I'm not gonna say anything bad about Angel Reese in my life again... You can't say anything without being turned into a race thing in that context..."

Ferrone claimed that he has been a fan of Angel Reese since her high school days and has seen her grow as a player, saying:

"I just like to celebrate a good hooper. I don't want to say anything bad about Angel Reese. I don't want the smoke. She's the face, legs, arms, she's the body of the WNBA."

His "apology" was left for debate, however, as Patrick Beverley poked fun at the idea that he was not being sincere with his apology and that he was just dishing out words Reese's fans want to hear.

Ferrone received heat from Reese's fans after he questioned her standing as one of the faces of the WNBA and her position to speak for the league, particularly in terms of pay. He felt that it was premature for people to hail her as such when there were other players more deserving of it.

Fans descended on Ferrone, with some highlighting a racial undertone in his comments.

Angel Reese is steadily building her stock as a professional player

While her standing in the WNBA at this point of her career is still being debated, Angel Reese has been putting in the work to raise her stock as a pro player.

Selected seventh overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft following a solid collegiate career both at Maryland and LSU, a 22-year-old Reese went on to have an eventful rookie campaign, establishing herself as a double-double machine with averages of 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds.

Her shot-making efficiency (39.1%) still left much to be desired, but it did not stop her from earning an All-Star nod and a place in the All-WNBA Rookie Team.

She vowed to continue to work on her game in the offseason, the results of which she showed in her stint at the recently concluded inaugural season of the Unrivaled Basketball League.

Angel Reese remained a monster on the boards at Unrivaled, averaging 12.1 rebounds to go along with 13.3 points. She was named the defensive player of the year while also helping Rose BC to the title.

