Kelsey Mitchell was announced as the WNBA's Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Tuesday. Mitchell, who is on a one-year, $249,244 contract, carried the Indiana-based franchise last week and helped the team secure a big win against the Connecticut Sun.Coach Stephanie White made the announcement of Mitchell's award in the Fever locker room with the entire squad present. Mitchell's teammates were absolutely thrilled with her much-deserved achievement and urged the veteran guard to deliver a speech. The three-time All-Star obliged, acknowledging her teammates' contributions to her success in heartfelt fashion.&quot;I wouldn’t be here without y’all, so I appreciate y’all,&quot; Mitchell said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Indiana Fever played three games last week and won only one. Kelsey Mitchell's performance in all three was spectacular, particularly against the Dallas Wings and Connecticut Sun. Over the three games, the star guard averaged 25.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists.Mitchell's strong showing last week even propelled her into the MVP discussion, with many fans and pundits rallying behind her. Meanwhile, the Fever guard claimed her second Player of the Week award this season and the fourth of her career.Indiana Fever fans show love to Kelsey MitchellIndiana Fever fans thronged the internet soon after Kelsey Mitchell was announced as the Eastern Conference Player of the Week. Netizens showed love to the veteran guard and congratulated her on the much-deserved accolade.A fan said:Andy froemel @FroemelAndyLINKCongrats Kelsey Mitchell on Eastern Conference player of the week. Despite what a certain parent says, we love you!Another said:CC Report (Taylor's Version) @cc22reportLINKApparently if you singlehandedly save a team's season you win Player of the Week Actually yeah that checks out Congrats Kels!A fan commented:MD Olive @OliveFlyingLINKMVP right here. Congrats Kelsey! 🥂🎉🎊Commented another:Jasper Disco @I_am_SuperbroLINKOk. I admit it. Kelsey Mitchell is a MVP candidate 🔥Mitchell has played in every single game for the Fever this season and is averaging a career high in points. She is putting up 20.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 45.1% from the floor, including 38.6% from 3-point range.The star guard will next be seen in action on Friday when Indiana crosses swords with the Minnesota Lynx. The Fever will need another dazzling performance from their guard in order to beat the best team in the league.