  • "I wouldn’t be here without y’all": Fever's $249,244 guard leaves heart-melting reaction after winning major in-season award

"I wouldn’t be here without y’all": Fever's $249,244 guard leaves heart-melting reaction after winning major in-season award

By Atishay Jain
Published Aug 20, 2025 05:27 GMT
Indiana Fever v Dallas Wings - Source: Getty
"I wouldn't be here without y'all": Fever's $249,244 Kelsey Mitchell leaves heart-melting reaction after winning major in-season award.

Kelsey Mitchell was announced as the WNBA's Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Tuesday. Mitchell, who is on a one-year, $249,244 contract, carried the Indiana-based franchise last week and helped the team secure a big win against the Connecticut Sun.

Coach Stephanie White made the announcement of Mitchell's award in the Fever locker room with the entire squad present. Mitchell's teammates were absolutely thrilled with her much-deserved achievement and urged the veteran guard to deliver a speech. The three-time All-Star obliged, acknowledging her teammates' contributions to her success in heartfelt fashion.

"I wouldn’t be here without y’all, so I appreciate y’all," Mitchell said.
The Indiana Fever played three games last week and won only one. Kelsey Mitchell's performance in all three was spectacular, particularly against the Dallas Wings and Connecticut Sun. Over the three games, the star guard averaged 25.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

Mitchell's strong showing last week even propelled her into the MVP discussion, with many fans and pundits rallying behind her. Meanwhile, the Fever guard claimed her second Player of the Week award this season and the fourth of her career.

Indiana Fever fans show love to Kelsey Mitchell

Indiana Fever fans thronged the internet soon after Kelsey Mitchell was announced as the Eastern Conference Player of the Week. Netizens showed love to the veteran guard and congratulated her on the much-deserved accolade.

Mitchell has played in every single game for the Fever this season and is averaging a career high in points. She is putting up 20.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 45.1% from the floor, including 38.6% from 3-point range.

The star guard will next be seen in action on Friday when Indiana crosses swords with the Minnesota Lynx. The Fever will need another dazzling performance from their guard in order to beat the best team in the league.

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

