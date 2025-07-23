"If you don't feel great, it'll come back and hurt you": Sabrina Ionescu sends powerful message to 'friend' Caitlin Clark amid injury battle

During the All-Star weekend, Sabrina Ionescu openly shared that she and Caitlin Clark are “friends.” Now, as Clark faces one of the toughest stretches of her young career, dealing with multiple injuries in a short span, Ionescu is stepping up to support the Indiana Fever star with heartfelt advice.Having dealt with soft tissue injuries early in her own career, the New York Liberty sharpshooter knows how taxing and frustrating they can be. Speaking from experience, Ionescu recently emphasized the importance of fully healing from such injuries to prevent long-term setbacks.&quot;....make sure you're 100% before you start back up because games just kind of pile on,&quot; Ionescu said, as quoted by Fever reporter Scott Agness. &quot;And if you don't feel great, it'll come back and hurt you in the end.&quot;Caitlin Clark has endured three notable injuries this season. She first missed five games due to a quad strain, followed by a left groin injury that sidelined her for another five, including the Commissioner's Cup final.Her latest setback, a right groin injury, has already ruled her out of two regular season games and the All-Star game. While she has consulted a specialist to determine the best path forward, details about her recovery plan remain undisclosed.Sabrina Ionescu shines in Liberty's win in Caitlin Clark's absenceSabrina Ionescu stepped up in clutch moments to guide the New York Liberty to a 98-84 victory over the Indiana Fever on Tuesday. With reigning WNBA assists champion Caitlin Clark sidelined, the two-time 3-point shootout champion showcased her elite playmaking ability and leadership on the floor.Ionescu tallied 13 points on 5-of-15 shooting, including 3-of-6 from beyond the arc. She also contributed five rebounds, nine assists and two blocks in just over 28 minutes, helping the Liberty secure a 3-1 season series win over the Fever.