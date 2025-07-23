  • home icon
  "If you don't feel great, it'll come back and hurt you": Sabrina Ionescu sends powerful message to 'friend' Caitlin Clark amid injury battle

"If you don't feel great, it'll come back and hurt you": Sabrina Ionescu sends powerful message to 'friend' Caitlin Clark amid injury battle

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jul 23, 2025 12:00 GMT
&quot;If you don
"If you don't feel great, it'll come back and hurt you": Sabrina Ionescu sends powerful message to 'friend' Caitlin Clark amid injury battle.

During the All-Star weekend, Sabrina Ionescu openly shared that she and Caitlin Clark are “friends.” Now, as Clark faces one of the toughest stretches of her young career, dealing with multiple injuries in a short span, Ionescu is stepping up to support the Indiana Fever star with heartfelt advice.

Having dealt with soft tissue injuries early in her own career, the New York Liberty sharpshooter knows how taxing and frustrating they can be. Speaking from experience, Ionescu recently emphasized the importance of fully healing from such injuries to prevent long-term setbacks.

"....make sure you're 100% before you start back up because games just kind of pile on," Ionescu said, as quoted by Fever reporter Scott Agness. "And if you don't feel great, it'll come back and hurt you in the end."
Caitlin Clark has endured three notable injuries this season. She first missed five games due to a quad strain, followed by a left groin injury that sidelined her for another five, including the Commissioner's Cup final.

Her latest setback, a right groin injury, has already ruled her out of two regular season games and the All-Star game. While she has consulted a specialist to determine the best path forward, details about her recovery plan remain undisclosed.

Sabrina Ionescu shines in Liberty's win in Caitlin Clark's absence

Sabrina Ionescu stepped up in clutch moments to guide the New York Liberty to a 98-84 victory over the Indiana Fever on Tuesday. With reigning WNBA assists champion Caitlin Clark sidelined, the two-time 3-point shootout champion showcased her elite playmaking ability and leadership on the floor.

Ionescu tallied 13 points on 5-of-15 shooting, including 3-of-6 from beyond the arc. She also contributed five rebounds, nine assists and two blocks in just over 28 minutes, helping the Liberty secure a 3-1 season series win over the Fever.

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

