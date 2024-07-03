In Photos: Angel Reese pays wholesome tribute to agent Jeanine Ogbonnaya on her 30th birthday

Angel Reese showed her love to her agent, Jeanine Ogbonnaya, on social media. Ogbonnaya is turning 30 today, and the Chicago Sky player didn't miss the chance to honor her with a heartfelt post on Instagram stories.

"Dirty 30! Happy birthday to my favorite agent, manager, sister, auntie, friend all in oneeee! Thank you for changing my life 3 years ago! Wouldn't be here withoyt you! Love youuuu! Enjoy your dayyyy!" Reese captioned the four-photo collage with her agent.

Angel Reese sent a touching message to her agent on her 30th birthday (Credit: IG/angelreese5)

Angel Reese has had multiple business opportunities in college and now in the WNBA and Ogbonnaya must have played a key role in that.

Ogbonnaya has shown huge support to Reese, hyping her up on social media after the forward won Rookie of the Month honors for her notable performances in June.

She celebrated Reese for recording her 11th consecutive double-double against in the 2024 WNBA season and was ecstatic to see the No. 7 overall pick in April's draft earn an All-Star nod in her first campaign in the league.

Jeanine Ogbonnaya celebrated Angel Reese's achievements on social media (Credit: IG/jeanine_ogbonnaya)

Who is Jeanine Ogbonnaya, Angel Reese's agent?

Jeanine Ogbonnaya is the founder of The Clearview Group. She's a Business Administration graduate from the University of Miami and has been with Angel Reese since she played for the Maryland Terrapins.

Under her management, Reese has worked with multiple brands, including Good American and its 'The Long Inseam Denim Collection' for tall women. This brand was co-founded by Khloe Kardashian, who is involved in the company's design and marketing.

Reese got a deal with Reebok last year as the first appointment of Shaquille O'Neal as president of the company's basketball branch.

"I am honored to be working closely with one of my longtime mentors, Shaq, along with a brand that I have admired since I was just a little kid," Reese said in a statement last year.

Reese has gained a large fanbase over the years, and her popularity, good decisions and the help of her agent have helped her become a success both on and off the court.

