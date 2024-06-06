In Photos: Angel Reese to unveil custom Reebok 'Baltimore Barbie' shoes inspired by 'Homecoming' theme for game vs Mystics

Chicago Sky young star Angel Reese is set to wear a special edition of Reebok shoes inspired by a 'Homecoming' theme tonight. The Sky face the Washington Mystics tonight in a game that was moved to the Capital One Arena before the start of the season.

Reese will be rocking the special shoes for this occasion. Sneakers insider Nick DePaula reported that the kicks have the graphics of 'Baltimore Barbie' and the Maryland flag. Marvin Baroota, a shoe customizer who had previously worked with Reese, hand-painted these details.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Angel Reese has become one of the most famous players in the WNBA. The No. 7 overall pick in April's draft has made a fast impact on the league with her performances and acts.

Reese recently raised some eyebrows when she claimed she was one of the reasons why people were watching the WNBA, adding that she would go down in history as one of the players that made a big difference in the league.

Angel Reese has unveiled several custom Reebok shoes this season

Besides her antics in the past couple of weeks, Angel Reese has made some noise around the WNBA thanks to her custom Reebok shoes. Tonight won't be the first time she wears a special edition of these shoes.

When the Chicago Sky made their home debut against the Connecticut Sun, she wore the “Sky Town” Reebok made by Marvin Baroota again. The shoes featured a group of buildings on both sides and 'Sky' and 'Town' written on each sneaker.

Expand Tweet

Reese picked the 'Barbie' edition of Reebok shoes ahead of the much-awaited duel against Caitlin Clark last Saturday. These pink shoes featured the official 'Barbie' font and logo. Once again, the customization was in charge of Baroota.

Expand Tweet

Angel Reese is facing another special game tonight against the struggling Mystics. After losing the last two games against the Indiana Fever and New York Liberty, respectively, the Sky will try to get things back on track against a seemingly weaker opponent.

Reese and company will try to bounce back and move on from all the bad comments and situations they endured in the last four weeks.